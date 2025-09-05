Voter participation over 45 percent for EBCI General Election

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Over 45 percent of the registered voters of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians cast a ballot in the General Election held Thursday, Sept. 4. According to information from the EBCI Board of Elections, 3,031 of the 6,702 registered voters cast a ballot for a voter participation of 45.23 percent.

That percentage is up from the 31.97 percent voter participation rate for the July Primary Election. The number of registered voters also increased from the 4,285 registered by the Primary.

The results given below are unofficial until they are certified. According to Cherokee Code Sec. 161-16.1(a), “At the meeting of Tribal Council on the first Monday of October following a general election, or after the first meeting of the Tribal Council following a special or primary election, the Board of Elections shall certify the election to the Tribal Council.”

Following are the unofficial results, per the EBCI Board of Elections, for the Sept. 4 General Election:

Dinilawigi (Tribal Council)

Kolanvyi (Big Cove)

Lavita Hill 214 (32.72 percent)

Venita K. Wolfe 188 (28.75 percent)

Perry Shell 132 (20.18 percent)

Richard French 120 (18.35 percent)

Tsisqwohi (Birdtown)

Jim Owle 471 (31.48 percent)

Boyd Owle 425 (28.41 percent)

Patrick Lambert 417 (27.87 percent)

Joi Owle 183 (12.23 percent)

Aniwodihi (Painttown)

Sean Michael Stamper 273 (38.40 percent)

Shannon Swimmer 166 (23.35 percent)

Jeff Thompson 163 (22.93 percent)

Bill Taylor 109 (15.33 percent)

Tutiyi/Tsalagi Gadugi (Snowbird/Cherokee County)

Adam Wachacha 213 (28.59 percent)

Michael Smoker 185 (24.83 percent)

Bucky Brown 174 (23.36 percent)

Janell Rattler 173 (23.22 percent)

Wayohi (Wolftown)

Bo Crowe 505 (39.00 percent)

Mike Parker 328 (25.33 percent)

Joey Owle 320 (24.71 percent)

Glenn Bradley 142 (10.97 percent)

Elawodi (Yellowhill)

David Wolfe 204 (29.91 percent)

Shennelle Feather 185 (27.13 percent)

Tom Wahnetah 170 (24.93 percent)

Chris Reed 123 (18.04 percent)

*********************************************

Wayohi/Widagalinidisgv (Wolftown/Big Y) School Board

Berdie Toineeta 319 (60.76 percent)

Timmy Ray Smith 206 (39.24 percent)

Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) School Board

Melanie Lambert 416 (53.96 percent)

Gloria “Punkin” Griffin 355 (46.04 percent)

Following is a breakdown of voter participation by community:

Kolanvyi (Big Cove) – Registered voters: 759; Voters casting ballots: 346; Voter participation: 45.59 percent

Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) – Registered voters: 1,711; Voters casting ballots: 812; Voter participation: 47.46 percent

Tsalagi Gadugi (Cherokee County) – Registered voters: 384; Voters casting ballots: 130; Voter participation: 33.85 percent

Tutiyi (Snowbird) – Registered voters: 520; Voters casting ballots: 285; Voter participation: 54.81 percent

Elawodi (Yellowhill) – Registered voters: 911; Voters casting ballots: 374; Voter participation: 41.05 percent

Aniwodihi (Painttown) – Registered voters: 813; Voters casting ballots: 389; Voter participation: 47.85 percent

Wayohi (Wolftown) – Registered voters: 1,223; Voters casting ballots: 539; Voter participation: 44.07 percent

Widagalinidisgv (Big Y) – Registered voters: 381; Voters casting ballots: 156; Voter participation: 40.94 percent