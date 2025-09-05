This Week in Native News

Compiled by BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

Oscar-nominated First Nations actor Graham Greene passes away at 73

Graham Greene (Oneida) passed away on Monday, September 1, at the age of 73.

Greene was best known for his role as Kicking Bird in the 1990 film Dances with Wolves, starring alongside Kevin Costner, and earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Read more: Groundbreaking Oscar-Nominated First Nations Actor Graham Greene Walks On | Currents

Federal Government reaches $18M settlement in sexual abuse cases by IHS pediatrician

The federal government recently finalized an 18-million-dollar settlement with a group of 12 people from Montana and South Dakota who were sexually abused by Indian Health Service (IHS) pediatrician Stanley Patrick Weber, who worked for IHS for over two decades. Weber is serving multiple life sentences in federal prison.

Read more: Government reaches $18M settlement with MT, SD people abused by IHS doctor – ICT

The National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition (NABS) plans next stop in Oral History Project

NABS will make their fifteenth stop in Rapid City, South Dakota from Sept. 21 to Sept. 26, to record more oral histories from Indian Boarding School survivors. The oral histories will become part of a permanent collection housed at the Library of Congress.

Read more: The National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition Oral History Project Announces 15th Stop in Rapid City | Currents