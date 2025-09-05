COMMENTARY: The Matriarch Era

By BROOKLYN BROWN

Tsisqwohi (Birdtown)

Following the Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) primary, I wrote a commentary about the women candidates showing up, showing out, and providing a new hope for the general election.

Well, here we are. It’s the morning of Sept. 5, after the general election, and the unofficial Dinilawigi election results are giving matriarchy.

Namely, Lavita Hill with 214 votes and Venita K. Wolfe with 168 in Kolanvyi (Big Cove), Shannon Swimmer with 166 in Aniwodihi (Painttown), and Shennelle Feather with 185 in Elawodi (Yellowhill).

We’re entering a new era of Cherokee politics that is reflective of a vibrant and ancient history of Cherokee women in leadership. It’s the Matriarch Era. Are you ready for it?