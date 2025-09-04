Dinilawigi approves budget amendments, requests to apply for grant funding  

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – During its regular session on Thursday, Sept. 4, Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) approved several budget amendments and requests from programs of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) to apply for grant funding. Items No. 15-20, all submitted by Brandi Claxton, interim secretary of treasury, were approved unanimously as part of the consent agenda.

Item No. 15 approved a budget amendment “to amend the FY Cherokee Fitness Complex budget to increase sales and membership dues revenue”.

Item No. 16 approved a budget amendment “to amend the FY Family Support budget to add miscellaneous revenue received from a donation and reimbursements”.

Monetary amounts were not given for Items No. 15 nor No. 16.

Item No. 17 authorizes the Cherokee Fire Dept. “to apply for and accept funding from the Dogwood Health Trust in the estimated amount of $80,142 for FY26”. The whereas section of the legislation states, “The Fire Department has identified a funding opportunity from the Dogwood Health Trust, to provide needed equipment to assist the elderly when in need.”

Item No. 18 authorizes the Cherokee Fire Dept. “to apply for and accept funding from the Dogwood Health Trust in the estimated amount of $80,008 for FY26”. The whereas section of the legislation states, “The Fire Department has identified a funding opportunity from the Office of State Fire Marshal, HB1012, to purchase and replace equipment damaged during Hurricane Helene.”

Item No. 19 authorizes the EBCI Natural Resources Program “to apply for and accept funds from the Fish and Wildlife Service in the estimated amount of $42,000 for FY26”. The whereas section of the legislation states, “The Natural Resources Program has identified a funding opportunity from the Fish and Wildlife Service to assist in conservation, monitoring, and stabilizing the Barnett Knob Cabin roosting sites for vulnerable species.”

Item No. 20 authorizes the EBCI Natural Resources Program “to apply for and accept funds from the U.S. Forest Service in the estimated amount of $1,197,530 for FY26-32”. The whereas part of the legislation states, “The Natural Resources Program has identified a funding opportunity from the U.S. Forest Service to coordinate both research and management activities on USFS lands with the needs of members of the EBCI and Earth Keepers Advisors”.