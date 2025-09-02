OBITUARY: Jeremiah Taylor

Jeremiah Taylor, age 63, of the Big Cove Community, Cherokee, N.C., passed away on Monday, Sept. 1, 2025, at his residence after a period of declining health.

Jeremiah was an avid sports fan, supporting the Cherokee Braves and Florida State. An outdoor enthusiast, he loved playing sports, fast pitch, and stickball.

Jeremiah was preceded in death by his parents, Jane Lossie Taylor and Jeff Jarrett Taylor; brothers, Ted, Michael, and Dennis; paternal grandparents, Julius and Julia Taylor; and maternal grandparents, John Rome and Charlotte Lossiah.

He is survived by his sister, Cynthia A. Meuse; six nieces; two nephews; four great-nephews; three great-nieces; his uncle and aunt, Jack and Ruth Lossiah; his aunt, Dolly Jean Taylor; and several other close relatives. Also surviving are his best friends, Bear and Frank Driver, and Bob and Lil Bob Maney.

Funeral services and visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4 at Straight Fork Baptist Church, with Rev. Harley Maney Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Lossie Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Kirk Lossiah, Kirk Lossiah Jr., Woody, Houston, Hou Jr., Duane Bird, Delbert Ross, and Earl Martin.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.