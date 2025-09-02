Big Cove Ponds dredging plans happening soon

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C.— The three ponds on Big Cove Road that sit adjacent to KOA campground, which are owned by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) and managed by EBCI Fisheries & Wildlife Management, were drained mid-summer to prepare for dredging due to low water levels and high water temperatures.

KOA acting general manager Sara Messer said KOA has received many complaints from customers who were expecting to fish during their stay, but Messer is thankful to EBCI Hatchery Supervisor David Rowland for personally informing KOA management about the much-needed dredging of the ponds.

KOA management posted a sign in their lobby that reads, “Attention all guests: the tribal fishing ponds located in the front of the KOA Campground are currently closed by the tribe due to low water levels as well as the water being too hot for fish survival. Please refer to fishcherokee.com for more info.”

EBCI Hatchery Manager Doug Reed said the dredging should begin in about two weeks, including clearing old trees and general maintenance. Reed hopes to have the ponds ready for opening day in Spring 2026.

The One Feather will continue to provide updates on the ponds.