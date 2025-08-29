Whitewater Landing opens officially in Cherokee

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Whitewater Landing project, located off of Whitewater Dr. in Cherokee, N.C., was opened officially with a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration on the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 27. The park has a playground, a walking book trail, restrooms, a river observation deck, and a water landing area for small boats and tubes.

EBCI Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks said, “One of the things that we have established in this administration, and that goes for all of us, is we’re trying to raise the standards on how we do things. Project Management has really bought into making sure that we properly plan projects, but we also make sure that they’re adequately funded and that we have all the elements that our community wants.”

He added, “I’m very excited for the kids. I’m very excited for the community. As we continue to add, we are going to pave the pathways here. I hope that we can add an actual fishing pier. I see the pier we have here as more of observation – it’s a little too high off the water. But, we will get the fishing pier so that our elder community and those that have mobility issues can get down to the water and truly enjoy it. It’s great to have the river access…We are giving our community things to do outside of what we currently have and I know that we have to keep moving in this direction.”

Taline Ugvwiyu (Vice Chief) Alan B. Ensley commented, “I was a part of starting the very first TERO for the tribe years ago and this is evident that TERO does work. They work with the Tribe and try to keep costs down on all of our projects.”

He thanked past and present Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) representatives and said, “We purchased this property and we had that vision back then to do something like this. But, it takes a long time to get projects actually on the ground. But, we never give up and when myself and the Chief got in this last term, this was one of the projects that we talked about that we definitely wanted to get on the ground.”

Taline Ugvwiyu Ensley ended by saying, “We’ve had a ribbon cutting on the Soco Falls and this one goes right along beside what we were wanting to do – get our kids out into nature and let them enjoy all the amenities that we have as a tribe.”

Shawn Crowe, emcee for Wednesday’s event, commented, “This sat in disarray and disrepair. It was a campground I think started back in the 60s and it ran all the way up to the late 80s-90s. Then it just sat here in disarray, got to be an eyesore…but the Tribe took this and they have made this into a beautiful, beautiful place for families to come out – moms and dads can come with the kids and play on the playground. You can walk a few laps. You can ride your bicycle around. We’ve got a fishing platform over here. What a great thing.”

He added, “The Eastern Band of Cherokee have done many great things throughout the lands of the Eastern Band, on our Qualla Boundary, to improve what we have, to make what we have more attractive, to bring commerce and tourism back into what drove this community for a long, long time. And, to see this here now, it’s a great thing.”

Sean Ross, EBCI secretary of commerce, said, “This was a collective vision made by many groups – Project Management team, our Commerce team, our Council members, our Executive leadership – but most of all this was a vision that was created by our community. They drove this vision. We executed this vision.”

He noted that there is more to come on the project. “Think about this as a living, breathing organism because this is just the phase one. And this thing is going to change, it’s going to evolve, as we roll into phase two…and potentially a phase three. This is something that we can continue to build on, continue to develop, and continue to be proud of within your vision.”

Rebecca Bowe, EBCI Project Management manager, also spoke to the future of the project. “This is just the beginning for this property. We have a big vision of where we want to take this project and we want your feedback. So, let us know if there’s things that you want to see down here. We want to hope to incorporate those in the future.”

She thanked the partners who worked on the project. “This is really a team effort. First and foremost I want to thank my team which is Project Management. This wouldn’t happen without those guys. They’re out in the field every day helping and working with the contractors. We have some folks with the design team here, which is NPS. They helped us bring this vision to life. And our contractors, Owle Construction and Arrowhead…they really have grown to be really good partners for us on these projects and we wouldn’t be here without them. Then, our own in-house personnel, we have Tribal Construction, Facilities – always willing to jump in at the last minute anytime we need something. We’re just really thankful and really happy to share this with everyone.”

Gwynn Wildcatt, EBCI director of accessibility resources and member services, said, “Today’s ribbon cutting of Whitewater Landing is the perfect place to celebrate a simple idea with a big impact. When families walk together and read together, our kids thrive. Story walks turn a trail into a book, and a book into an adventure, so everyone gets to move, learn, and laugh side by side. And, most importantly, they get to do it together as a family.”

One of the features of the project is a story walk featuring the book “The Big Journey of Littlefish” written by Jeffery H. McCoy which was one of the first books in Ugvwiyuhi Hicks’ Children’s Book Project. The book was illustrated by Secretary Ross, and it was edited by Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle, Bo Lossiah, Billie Jo Rich, and Renissa McLaughlin. The book was translated into the Cherokee language by EBCI Beloved Woman Myrtle Driver Johnson and Abel Catolster.

Wildcatt went on to say, “This story walk aligns perfectly with our ‘Eat Well, Play Well, Stay Well’ initiative. This is aimed to build healthy habits through movement, connection, and curiosity…We’re excited for the opportunity the Whitewater Landing Park brings for our community to get outside and be active together, and the investment that Chief Hicks and tribal leadership are making in our youth. And we’re proud to get to play even a small part in their vision.”

The Dinilawigi representatives for Elawodi (Yellowhill), where the project is located, spoke.

Rep. David Wolfe said, “I think this is a great project and I’d just like to thank all those that worked on it – Planning Board, Tribal Council, Tribal leadership, the contractors, and all the others that had the input that made this project a success. I’m looking forward to the next stages and the next part of the project. My grandson is excited about the playground.”

Rep. Tom Wahnetah noted, “I grew up in this river all my life in this area before it was a campground…It’s a great place. I have fond memories of this. Hopefully the next generations will have just as fond memories as I have my whole life and my children’s lives.”