OBITUARY: Mary Arlene Walker Reagan “Arlene”

Mary Arlene Walker Reagan “Arlene”, 75, of Whittier, passed away on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in Cherokee, N.C. She was born on April 22, 1950, in Stilwell, Okla., to the late Owen and Cornelia Proctor Walker. Arlene’s life was rooted in devotion to her family and the simple joys that brought her fulfillment.

In addition to her parents, Arlene, was preceded in death by siblings, Bettye Miller, Rachel Walker, Frank Walker, Jimmy Walker, and a niece Becky Walker. Their memories remained close to her heart throughout her life.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Gerald Reagan, whose companionship remained a constant source of strength and love throughout her life; and her three children, Albert Reagan (Christy), Charles “Chuck” Reagan (Amanda), and Betty Reagan. Her legacy continues through her grandchildren, Bryce Reagan, Chloe Lindsay (Bronson), Jenaya Reagan, and Carson Reagan, and Cade Sweet – each of whom brought joy to her heart. Arlene also shared a close bond with her cousin, Joe Bunch, who she considered a brother of the heart. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. Kelly, Mark, Cameron, Kodesgi, Roger, and Carol all held a special place in her heart and who she loved on dearly.

Arlene found great satisfaction in the art of sewing and the warmth of cooking for those she loved. These hobbies were not only pastimes but expressions of care that touched the lives of those around her. She retired from Harrah’s Cherokee after many years of service in the wardrobe department where she supervised and ensured all the employees looked their best.

Arlene was also active in her community, especially with the Native American Indian Woman Association, she taught sewing classes and is well known for her patience as an instructor. She was an avid homemaker and truly enjoyed providing a meal for her family.

A Celebration of Arlene’s life will be held Tuesday, Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. at the Chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.

The family asks in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made in Arlene’s memory to Betty’s Place, a Cherokee Cancer Support Group, 40 Goose Creek Rd., Cherokee, NC 28719; (828) 497-0788

Anyone who has any items that she has made or assisted with making, and are attending her service, it is requested for you to wear in a show of love for her and her family.