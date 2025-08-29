Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) candidate questionnaire (Question #4)

Question #4: As a sovereign tribal nation, how will you support and sustain through legislation the tribal cannabis venture, and where do you see the enterprise in five years?

Bucky Brown, Tutiyi/Tsalagi Gadugi (Snowbird/Cherokee County) candidate

I support the growth and success of the tribal cannabis enterprise and believe it has significant potential. In the next five years, I would advocate for a satellite operation in Cherokee County. That area has the tourism, accessibility, and infrastructure to support such a venture, and we already possess the land to make it feasible.

Legislatively, I will support measures that protect tribal sovereignty, ensure compliance, and reinvest profits into our communities. While I believe in distributions from all successful tribal ventures, it’s important to recognize that cannabis, like other industries outside gaming, will take time to yield returns. Gaming has set a high expectation for immediate profit, but we must be patient and realistic with new ventures – especially those that can create long-term health, economic, and employment benefits for our people.

Glenn Bradley, Wayohi (Wolftown) candidate

I will support the tribal cannabis venture fully as long as we are in accordance with all state and federal regulations. I know this topic is of a sensitive nature; however, I do see it developing and providing a solid revenue stream for enrolled members, as well as the potential for enrolled members to work there. I hope in five years it has developed as much as possible as we work together with all authoritative figures to meet this goal and develop the overall business into something that we as a people can use as an asset for today and for future generations.

Joey Owle, Wayohi (Wolftown) candidate

As a founding member of Common Sense Cannabis, the local advocacy group that spurred community discussions and efforts for cannabis law reform for Cherokee in 2015, I am proud of how far we’ve come on the topic of cannabis. The Great Smoky Cannabis Company (GSCC), through Qualla LLC, has built a thriving business that employs hundreds of talented local community members and delivers top-notch products.

As recently as this summer, I continued to support other advocates of cannabis law reform with an effort to broaden the avenues for individual enrolled members to participate in cannabis production. Unfortunately, that measure was not approved by the current Tribal Council body. What we can count on is that the movement, and enthusiasm, for cannabis culture will continue to be carried forward by the many, not just the few.

Based on the figures shared through the community clubs from leadership at GSCC, it seems clear that the loan approved for the operation, together with principled business practices, has enabled the entity to reach a level of self-sufficiency with the promise of revenue allocation disbursement back to the tribe beginning in late 2025. GSCC has acknowledged that in order to continue meeting the current and growing demand for cannabis products, they will need to pursue phased expansions that can be funded through existing revenues, though at times it may also require additional support from the tribe. Any potential request for further funds would need to be carefully analyzed to ensure the tribe’s investment remains in the best interest of its citizenry.

What is clear to me is that the cannabis industry for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has room to grow, both within the existing enterprise and through the contributions of those who wish to take part in this emerging sector. In five years, I envision GSCC expanding its indoor cultivation capacity, a state market beginning to take shape that is well-suited for EBCI entry, new local businesses developing to support the cannabis industry beyond GSCC, and individuals gaining greater access to promising ventures.

In summary, I will continue to support and champion responsible, measured approaches that strengthen our economy and foster entrepreneurial spirit.

Patrick Lambert, Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) candidate

Cannabis is an opportunity – but only if we do it right.

Just like our gaming industry, success doesn’t happen by accident – it happens when we put strong accountability, licensing, and regulatory systems in place. For 20+ years I worked to make gaming a success for our Tribe, and we can do the same with cannabis.

Within the next year, I will push to ensure cannabis revenues begin contributing directly to per capita distributions so our people benefit right away. And in the years ahead, we may expand our model—selling to other governments, tribes, and states that legalize cannabis—to grow our economic base and strengthen sovereignty. This will require strong laws and regulations to protect our Tribe and any potential revenue for our tribal members.

If we build a solid foundation with clear rules and oversight, cannabis can become another success story for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians – just like gaming has been.

Boyd Owle, Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) candidate

I have fully supported our cannabis operation from the beginning because it represents economic opportunities, job creations and a revenue stream for our people. We are able to govern this industry on our own terms, with laws already in place to ensure responsible operation that protect our interests and maximizes revenue. We exercised our sovereignty by legalizing cannabis on the boundary in 2021 for medical purposes and adult use sales in April 2024. This was a historic moment for our Tribe. We now own and operate the largest vertically integrated cannabis operation and dispensary in the United States. This means we control every step of the process from seed to sale. We cultivate our own cannabis, ensuring quality, consistency and control over genetics and growing practices. We process and manufacture our own products, including flower, edibles, oils and concentrates keeping production in house. We package and brand everything ourselves, maintaining compliance and building trust in our brand. We sell directly to consumers through our own dispensary, allowing us to retain profits and reinvest in our community. We regulate and oversee the entire operation with laws created by the Tribe to ensure safety.

We currently employ 250 people with 213 (85 percent) of those being enrolled members. Once we have the Pioneer Fields operational we will add 90 more jobs, giving enrolled members job opportunities.

I will continue working to ensure it is beneficial to the Tribe. Over the next five years I see expanding product offerings, creating more jobs and reinvesting profits into healthcare, education, housing and other essential services. If North Carolina legalizes cannabis, we will be able to attract new customers and strengthen our sovereignty and economic independence.

Bill Taylor, Aniwodihi (Painttown) candidate

Shiyo (Hello), Since day one, I have firmly supported our Tribe’s cannabis venture as a generational business opportunity and a pathway to strengthen the well-being of our people. This support has proven to be fully justified. Already, the cannabis enterprise has created over 250 stable jobs for enrolled members. Some of these persons needed second chances in life for any number of reasons– they found it with the cannabis project and are thriving and healthy. In addition, the project has already generated significant revenue that further supports our community, and legal, safe and tested cannabis offers medical relief for those in need.

The cannabis enterprise diversifies our economy in a way that reflects both our sovereignty and our responsibility to future generations.

As a legislator, I will continue to ensure that our laws protect and sustain this business while keeping community health and safety at the forefront. That means maintaining the strongest product standards and transparent regulatory oversight. It also means supporting educational programs that keep our communities informed and protected.

In five years, I see this enterprise as a national leader—recognized across Indian Country and beyond for its innovation, its safety-first approach, and its ability to provide real opportunity for Cherokee families. By continuing to pioneer responsibly, we can show what sovereignty looks like in practice: building industries on our own terms, for the benefit of our people.

Sgi (Thank You). Bill Taylor

Jeff Thompson, Aniwodihi (Painttown) candidate

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) has always used sovereignty to build opportunity. From federal recognition in 1868 to leading the way in Indian gaming in the 1990s, each step has strengthened our people and our future. In 2023, we took another major step when enrolled members approved a medical cannabis program by referendum, launching the world’s largest dispensary.

To keep this success growing, Tribal Council must act with foresight. Proposed Federal changes like the DEA’s plan to reclassify cannabis in 2022, require us to update our laws to protect sovereignty and ensure compliance. Banking reform is also critical. Supporting measures such as the SAFE Banking Act would allow our cannabis business to use traditional banks, reduce risk, and secure long-term growth. These efforts will also be helped by creating our own Tribal banking system.

Looking ahead, the cannabis industry is set to reach hundreds of billions globally by 2030, creating jobs, generating billions in tax revenue, and expanding into medicine, food, cosmetics, and more. Younger generations, especially Gen Z, are driving this growth.

For EBCI, cannabis is more than economics, it is about self-determination, investing in our community, and protecting our culture. With smart laws and planning, our venture can fund healthcare, education, and language preservation for generations to come.

With the right people at the table, we can work towards the future. Let’s work together and build a stronger Cherokee!