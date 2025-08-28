Upcoming half-day closures of Kuwohi Road for educational programs

GATLINBURG, Tenn.— Kuwohi Road, in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, will be temporarily closed for half-days on Sept. 9 and 16 to facilitate special educational programs for students from Swain County and Qualla Boundary schools. The park will close the road at midnight the night before each event and will reopen it by 2 p.m.

During these closures, the 7-mile roadway is closed to all pedestrians, cyclists and motorists. Visitors should consider alternative destinations. Look Rock Tower along the Foothills Parkway in Tennessee offers great scenic mountain views. Newfound Gap, currently accessible from the North Carolina side, also offers great views.

These closures support Kuwohi Connection Days, a cultural initiative in partnership with The Center for Native Health, which provide students the opportunity to visit Kuwohi and learn about its historical and spiritual significance. During these visits, Cherokee elders, language speakers, culture bearers and community members share stories and teachings about Kuwohi and the Cherokee people.