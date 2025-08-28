OBITUARY: William “Pat” Calhoun

William “Pat” Calhoun, 77, of the Painttown Community, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of the late Hewitt and Evelyn Hornbuckle Calhoun.

He was a member of the Qualla Co-op and specialized in beaded keychains, chokers, and dreamcatchers. He was most known for Calhoun’s Cherokee Frybread. He was an avid sports fan of the Pittsburg Steelers, Atlanta Braves, UNC Basketball, most of all, the Cherokee Lady Braves. He was an umpire for softball tournaments in WNC.

He was preceded in death by his lifelong partner, Matilda Reed Calhoun; one daughter, Sherry Calhoun Crowe, son, Clint Calhoun; his beautiful step daughter, Jody Walking Eagle; and siblings, Pee Wee Calhoun, Andrew Calhoun, Hayes Calhoun, Maggie Bowman; and his grandson, Ryan Crowe.

Pat is survived by his daughter, Trish Calhoun; son Tim Swayney; step son, John Walking Eagle; grandchildren, Jalen Motola, Alexis Motola, Alex Motola, Wanei Sneed, Tyra Maney, Pam Swayney (Rick), Oztin Swayney, Selu Swayney (Eli), Hannah Calhoun (John), Josh Crowe (Jerilyn), Amber Crowe all of Cherokee, Joe Calhoun, Billy Calhoun, and Victoria Calhoun of Oklahoma; special granddaughters, Taryn Wilnoty, Amanda Grant, and Cedar Sequoyah; several great grandchildren; brothers, Morgan Calhoun (Clara), Danny Calhoun (Leitha); and sisters, Bernice Bottchenbaugh (Rick), and Jennifer Calhoun.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 30 at Cherokee Pentecostal Holiness Church. Pastor Tim Melton and Scottie Chekelelee will officiate with burial in the Jarrett Blythe Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29 at the church.

Pallbearers will be Mike Wilnoty; Josh Crowe; Darius Saunooke; Frankie, Richie, Little Rich, and Skylar Bottchenbaugh; and Tyruss and Niko Thompson.