OBITUARY: Ramona Lossie

June 6, 1964 – Aug. 26, 2025

Ramona Lossie, beloved, mother, sister, and esteemed Cherokee basket maker, passed away on Aug. 26, 2025. A lifelong resident of Cherokee, Ramona devoted her life to preserving and teaching the art of Cherokee basketry.

Born into a family of tradition bearers, she learned weaving from her mother and grandmother. Ramona became widely respected for her mastery of both single- and double-weave basketry using rivercane, white oak, and natural dyes. Alongside her sister, she carried forward techniques that are among the rarest and most treasured by the Cherokee People. Her baskets have been exhibited across the United States and internationally, housed in museum collections at the Smithsonian Institution and in London.

Beyond her artistry, Ramona was a devoted mother to her daughters, Monā and Precise’ Lossie, who carry forward her love, strength, and creativity. She is also survived by her sister, Lucille Lossiah (Lenard), as well as Tevis Blankenship and Adriana James, who she thought of and treated as her own children. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Jane Lossiah, and her grandmother, Betty Lossiah.

Ramona was known not only for her extraordinary skill but also for her generosity as a teacher and mentor. She shared her knowledge with students, cultural institutions, and her community, ensuring that the traditions of Cherokee basketry will endure for generations to come.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 29 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Long House Funeral Home, with burial to immediately follow in the Lossiah Family Cemetery.

Ramona’s life was a testament to resilience, tradition, and love of family. Her memory will be cherished by her family, her community, and all those who were touched by her art.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.