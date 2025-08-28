OBITUARY: Linda Kay Rose-Carter

Linda Kay Rose-Carter, age 81, of Cherokee, N.C., went to be with her heavenly Father on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.

She retired from Jackson Paper and enjoyed her retirement, which included cooking, gardening, spending time with family, participating in charity events, and decorating her home, especially for Christmas. We thank Tsali Care and Four Seasons for their excellent care and compassion for our mother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and Ted Rose, and her siblings, including Don Rose, Teddy Rose, Dale Rose, Alice Lambert, Mary Booth, Phyllis Coons, Nancy Long, and Evelyn Rose; and additionally, the father of her children, William Carter.

Linda is survived by her children, Steven Carter (Maria), Tammy (Scott) Beck, and Brian Carter (Janet). Her grandchildren include Lovely (Allen) Lawson, Christin (Xavier) Jones, Jacqueline Carter, Gerald Osborne, Crystal (Joel) Berish, Andrew Beck (Becky), Brandy (Matt) Helton, Caitlyn Carter, and Lexi Carter. She leaves behind 13 great-grandchildren. Her siblings are Lib (Dan) Kieffer, Brenda (Larry) Johnson, Ray Rose (Kathy), and Beverly (Doug) Delashmit. Many nieces and nephews also survive her. Her special friend was Gordan Mittelsteadt.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 4 at noon, at Tranquility Ridge.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.