CROSS COUNTRY: Tsalagi Anata Anitsvyasdi (Cherokee Lady Braves) High School, Middle School teams win at Hayesville

One Feather Staff Report

HAYESVILLE, N.C. – The Cherokee High School (CHS) and Middle School (CMS) cross country teams participated in a meet, hosted by Hayesville High Schools, at the Clay County Rec. Center in Hayesville, N.C. on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 27. Both of the Tsalagi Anata Anitsvyasdi (Cherokee Lady Braves) High School and Middle School teams took first place as teams in their respective divisions. CHS won the high school girls team competition with 41 points followed by Robbinsville with 46, and CMS won with 35 points followed by Hayesville Middle with 49.

Following are results, per milesplit.com, showing the top seven finishers in each race plus all CHS and CMS finishers:

High School Girls

1 – Abby Wehr, Robbinsville, 21:15.68

2 – Claire Worely, Highlands, 21:40.08

3 – Raelynn Wood, Hayesville, 21: 40.40

4 – Lolo Bell, Cherokee, 22:04.04

5 – Maya Lossiah, Cherokee, 23:00.78

6 – Ella Grace McNeely, Rosman, 23:16.56

7 – Rebecca Carver, Carolina Mountain XC, 23:55.42

12 – Kyla Keel-Aguilera, Cherokee, 25:00.91

13 – Taytem Saunooke, Cherokee, 25:07.98

30 – Addison Stewart, Cherokee, 30:50.75

Team Scores

1 – Cherokee 41

2 – Robbinsville 46

3 – Hayesville 48

4 – Summit Charter High School 75

High School Boys

1 – Oscar Page, Hiwassee Dam, 16:18.10

2 – Levi Clark, Andrews, 17:25.42

3 – Elliot Salinas, Andrews, 17:25.44

4 – Nathan Fredrick, Robbinsville, 17:51.41

5 – Benjamin Frederick, Robbinsville, 17:58.18

6 – Maverick Hawley, Hiwassee Dam, 17:59.42

7 – Xamuel Wachacha, Robbinsville, 18:10.29

24 – King Beheler, Cherokee, 20:58.16

25 – Matix Stamper, Cherokee, 21:29.86

27 – Carlito Perez, Cherokee, 21:43.74

30 – Marek Brown, Cherokee, 22:14.75

37 – Chaz Martens, Cherokee, 23:34.45

40 – Zayden Crowe, Cherokee, 24:01.32

43 – Isaiah Ledford, Cherokee, 24:53.89

49 – Jae McMillan, Cherokee, 26:23.86

51 – Jess Walkingstick, Cherokee, 26:36.68

66 – Ivan Santos, Cherokee, 35:15.92

Team Scores

1 – Andrews 35

2 – Robbinsville 50

3 – Hiwassee Dam 63

4 – Hayesville 71

5 – Cherokee 142

6 – Murphy 143

7 – Summit Charter High School 205

8 – Nantahala 214

Middle School Girls

1 – Makenna Moss, Hayesville, 12:47.98

2 – Natalie Swimmer, Robbinsville, 12:57.09

3 – Eliza Meiners, Carolina Mountain XC, 14:21.77

4 – Uliahna Beheler, Cherokee, 14:22.49

5 – Maddie Lamb, Murphy, 14:32.04

6 – Finnley Swimmer, Robbinsville, 14:38.25

7 – Zoe Lecureaux, Mountain Discovery Charter, 14:40.42

8 – Hinlee Taylor, Cherokee, 14:48.11

11 – Bristol Armachain, Cherokee, 15:04.67

13 – Adalynn Taylor, Cherokee, 15:29.97

15 – Story Martens, Cherokee, 15:4883

19 – Taya Jackson, Cherokee, 16:01.88

22 – Jolyssa Hernandez, Cherokee, 16:40.33

24 – Kaylahni Williams, Cherokee, 16:44.79

25 – Ehko Lossiah, Cherokee, 16:55.84

36 – Makeena Armachain, Cherokee, 18:28.23

39 – Mika Bradley, Cherokee, 18:49.97

41 – Trinnity Jackson, Cherokee, 19:06.43

42 – Keilani Arch, Cherokee, 19:10.66

45 – Mali Smith, Cherokee, 19:55.20

47 – Ariel Crowe, Cherokee, 20:31.79

50 – Taylah Ingram, Cherokee, 22:54.21

51 – Kinley Crowe, Cherokee, 22:56.53

Team Scores

1 – Cherokee Middle 35

2 – Hayesville Middle 49

3 – Robbinsville Middle 53

4 – Carolina Mountain XC 101

Middle School Boys

1 – Keller McSween, Carolina Mountain XC, 11:39.02

2 – Jackson Badger, Murphy, 12:18.41

3 – Bronc Woody, Hayesville, 12:19.36

4 – Anthony Page, Hiwassee Dam, 12:36.23

5 – Colton Crawford, Hayesville, 12:38.04

6 – Henry Wadsworth, Hayesville, 12:41.92

7 – Eli Danico, Hayesville, 12:45.61

9 – Jeshua Lossiah, Cherokee, 12:57.16

10 – Hunter McMillan, Cherokee, 13:08.77

12 – Uriah Ben, Cherokee, 13:12.82

16 – Drayzin Beheler, Cherokee, 13:51.39

25 – Lucas Myers, Cherokee, 15:14.64

28 – Catche Tiger, Cherokee, 15:45.25

30 – Bryson Beach, Cherokee, 15:52.69

32 – Kabiru Beheler, Cherokee, 16:07.51

35 – Wyatt Moore, Cherokee, 16:42.49

36 – Peyton Arch, Cherokee, 16;46.69

39 – John Beheler, Cherokee, 17:19.13

41 – Leighton Bryson, Cherokee, 18:12.51

42 – Makai Hernandez, Cherokee, 18:19.79

46 – Mato Raines, Cherokee, 21:34.54

50 – Kody Smith, Cherokee, 23:12.22

51 – Evard “Chum” Bradley, Cherokee, 26:15.73

52 – Kaeson Reed, Cherokee, 26:17.92

Team Scores

1 – Hayesville Middle 24

2 – Cherokee Middle 60

3 – Hiwassee Dam Middle 60

4 – Murphy Middle 87

5 – Robbinsville Middle 129