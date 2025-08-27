SPEAKING OF FAITH: Change of address, Part 2 of 2

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

(https://preacherspurs.com)

Scripture References: Psalms 56:10-13, II Timothy 1:7, Deuteronomy 31:6, Luke 12:4-5, Psalms 34:11, 2 Corinthians 10:1, and 2 Corinthians 5:8

Jesus tells us who to fear and the only one we need to fear. Luke 12:4-5 “Jesus says, And I say unto you my friends, Be not afraid of them that kill the body, and after that have no more that they can do. But I will warn you whom ye shall fear: Fear him, who after he hath killed hath power to cast into hell; yea, I say unto you, Fear him.”

What a dichotomy! Fear the one who gives you the courage to fear no one. Trust in Him and understand that the One you fear ensures you need not fear others. He is great and mighty and will not forsake you. Though you might die in this world, you will live forever with Him.

Does it sound like I am recruiting suicide bombers? I am saying, men, be bold and hear God’s word. I am not the one saying it. It is His word that says in Psalms 56:10-13 “In God (I will praise his word), In Jehovah (I will praise his word), In God have I put my trust, I will not be afraid; What can man do unto me? Thy vows are upon me, O God: I will render thank-offerings unto thee. For thou hast delivered my soul from death: Hast thou not delivered my feet from falling, That I may walk before God In the light of the living?”

That is not a suicide bomber. That is a sound Christian to walk before God in the light of life. Kingdom living.

So, are you tough? Do you want to be a tough guy? Try being a Christian in this world.

Many of you may not know Alice Cooper. He was a Theater Rocker back in the seventies and considered the Godfather of Shock Rock. He was radical. He wrote and performed many controversial and rebellious songs that the youth of that era admired. Alice Cooper said, ‘Drinking beer is easy. Trashing your hotel is easy. But being a Christian, that’s a tough call. That’s real rebellion.’ (Alice Cooper Christian Quotes, 2012) He turned his life and his addictions around with the power of the Holy Spirit and Christ. Do you think it might have been tough for him to stand up and be counted and held accountable as a Christian? Can you?

Not tough enough? What have you got to lose? What have you to gain? Weigh it. Get tough. Fear nothing. Trust God.

Lord and Father, my prayer this message instills that You alone are to be feared. Our meekness and humility pour out before a mighty God, who holds the sway over our lives. You ask us to approach your throne of grace with our petitions boldly and go out into the world to witness and spread the Good News of the same grace that saved us. Men need to lead our families and church through Your Word, instruction, discipline, and wisdom without fear in the face of a world and powers that would like the opposite. Teach us, Lord, how to have the courage to become mighty men of God. Amen.