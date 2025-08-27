One Feather School Board Questionnaire

The One Feather posed the following questions to the candidates for Cherokee School Board.

Question #1: How does the CCS Board of Education ensure that school counselors are creating space for juniors/seniors to continue higher education?

Question #2: Does the Cherokee Central Schools Board of Education have working relationships with other BOEs that have high EBCI student populations, like Swain, Jackson, and Graham Counties?

Question #3: What are your thoughts on the reasons that parents and community members do not routinely attend Cherokee Central School Board of Education meetings?

Question #4: Do you think the Cherokee Central Schools Board of Education should be involved in day-to-day operational decisions, like hiring Cherokee Central Schools staff?

Gloria Griffin, Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) candidate

The Cherokee Central School Board is required to work through the Superintendent when issues arise with the School Counselors. When that does not work I always instructed the parents to make a appointment with the superintendent to discuss the issues they have with the schools Counselors. The Cherokee Central School Board meets with Swain County Board of Education once a year. This is the only County that the Board meets with. I think parents are just to busy to attend meetings. The Cherokee School Board does receive hiring list. The hiring list have all candidates names on it that applied for each position. The School Board goes through the list and ask questions about each person on the list if they have questions. before they approve the candidate that has been selected for the position.

Timmy Ray Smith, Wayohi (Wolftown) candidate

As someone who has spent over 30 years working with our youth on the playing fields and in the gym, as well as in leadership roles, I’ve seen how important it is for students to have a clear plan after graduation. I believe the Board’s role is to make sure counselors have the time, resources, and support to guide juniors and seniors toward college, trade schools, or other career paths. That includes encouraging one-on-one planning meetings, partnering with area colleges and vocational programs, and tracking how many students continue their education after graduation. Our young people need to know that their dreams are possible, and we can help make that vision real by removing barriers and connecting them to opportunities. I know from my years coaching and coordinating youth sports that our EBCI students often attend schools outside of Cherokee Central. I believe there is value in strengthening relationships with Swain, Jackson, Haywood, Graham and Cherokee County boards so we can share cultural resources, advocate for Native-focused curriculum, and ensure that every EBCI student no matter where they go to school, feels supported academically, culturally, and socially. Working together is how we make sure our students never feel like they’re on their own. One reason could be that people simply aren’t aware of the meeting times or the issues being discussed. Another could be that they don’t feel their input will make a difference. In my years running youth programs, I’ve learned that when you invite people in, make them feel heard, and show them how their voice matters, participation grows. I’d like to see us do more outreach, through social media, flyers, church bulletins, and community events, so parents and community members know they are welcome. I also support livestreaming on our local cable channel and across our social media platforms and posting summaries of meetings so those who can’t attend in person can still stay connected.” As well as attending our community club meetings and providing monthly reports to the club and in the local paper. From my experience supervising facilities and leading large youth programs, I’ve learned that success comes when leadership focuses on the big picture and allows trained professionals to handle the day-to-day work. I believe the Board’s role is governance, setting policies, approving budgets, and making sure hiring practices are fair and equitable. The actual hiring should be handled by school administrators and grade block leaders/teachers, while the Board ensures that process reflects our values and serves the best interest of our students.” The school board should also be the last line in the appeal process so in reality they can not be apart of the hiring process.

Thank you One Feather staff for your questions and this opportunity to provide some of my answers in the platform you’ve provided.

Melanie Lambert, Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) candidate:

Our Guidance Department is deeply committed to fostering a supportive and empowering environment for our students. Students are given opportunities to explore options for post high school through group activities and classroom lessons. Options include trade schools/vocational options along with community college and four-year colleges and universities. Higher education is a joint effort of students, parents, teachers and other involved people along with the school counselors. This effort begins much earlier than the junior/senior year. Our Board of Education maintains a collaborative and productive relationship with the Swain Co. Board of Education. We hold a joint meeting with them once a year and share initiatives, provide communication and mutual support. The School Board does not have a working relationship with other nearby Boards of Education. My thoughts are that many people do not attend school board meetings for a variety of reasons. First and foremost, I think that there is a lack of awareness about meeting schedules. Most people are not aware of the location and time of School Board meetings. Also, a lot of people are not aware that our meetings are open to the public. I also think that parents/community members have limited time to attend the meetings due to family commitments. Since our meetings are held on Monday evenings, there are times when school, community or sporting events are also taking place. In contrast, I also feel that if someone has a specific interest or concern, they will attend. No, I do not agree that the School Board should be over day-to-day operational decisions. I believe the School Board’s role should focus on governance and policy making rather than involvement in the day-to-day operational decisions. Operational matters are best handled by the Superintendent and administrative staff who are trained and positioned to manage daily functions effectively.

Berdie Toineeta, Wayohi (Wolftown) candidate