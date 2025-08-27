Ask a Therapist: When the place feels like a barrier

Why perceptions of Analenisgi matter and how support can grow when safety and comfort come first

By BROOKE BARRETT, LCMHC

Question: “As a family member, it concerns me that enrolled members have to go to Analenisgi for mental health services. They must go to them for their therapy and medications to be prescribed. I know the program is there to help enrolled members, but is mostly classified as an addiction program. I am concerned with the stereotype of the program: could this cause more anxiety or feelings of not belonging in this program? I believe Mental Health should have its own department for confidentiality and the right people to serve those that suffer from mental health. Could this be more helpful for those seeking help from various types of mental health? I want my family members to be served in the best way possible. My main question is: does the environment where the person is being served affect the results of them and their mental health issues?”

Answer:

Where we go for care matters just as much as the care itself. Imagine having a sore throat, but the only clinic in town has a big sign that says “Addiction Services”. Even if the doctor inside is excellent at treating sore throats, you might hesitate to walk in, worrying about what your neighbors might think or if you are even in the right place. That feeling of stigma is exactly how many feel about Analenisgi. While it offers addiction treatment services, that label still shadows its other important services.

The reality is, Analenisgi offers treatment for anxiety, depression, trauma, medication management, and more. It functions as the main Mental Health Support, not just addiction treatment, and yet the weight of stereotypes still feels heavy. Add to that the small-town reality: running into someone you know in the waiting room can feel like being silently judged, even if no one says a thing. I know that feeling because I personally have sat in that waiting room with my head on a constant swivel dreading when I am gonna run into someone that asks, “What are you doing here?”. Yes; even a trained Mental Health Therapist has these thoughts, too.

Expecting someone to push through stigma and get help while also dismantling stigma at the same time isn’t fair. The priority should simply be getting the care they need. In my opinion, we need to worry about receiving support before tackling systemic change.

And research shows this isn’t just in people’s heads. Almost half of Americans say they don’t feel fully comfortable using mental health services. When you don’t feel comfortable, you’re less likely to keep appointments, open up, or even walk in the door in the first place. Comfort and perception matter. If the space feels safe, people are more willing to show up. If it doesn’t, even the best services can go unused.

Some communities try to reduce these barriers by creating separate mental health departments, while others keep everything under one roof to address overlapping needs. For example, if you have ever seen your doctor and they send you to get labs completed, imagine having to leave the facility and drive to a separate location just to have that done. That would present a different challenge for folks. At CIHA, you simply walk down the hall. We can have a million billboards, awareness events, and discussions, but what makes the difference is whether people feel safe, respected, and not judged. If you are a relative to someone experiencing this, you can play a crucial role in supporting your loved one receiving help. And every time we talk about these concerns openly, we chip away at the stigma reminding everyone that seeking help for mental health is no different than going to the doctor for a broken bone.

Next Steps for Supporting Your Family Member

(A) If Cherokee Hospital is the only option for care:

-Normalize the experience for your relatives by reminding them that therapy and medication are health tools just like taking insulin for diabetes or doing physical therapy for a sore knee.

-Offer to drive or sit with them during intake so they don’t feel alone walking through the doors. Sometimes just knowing someone is nearby makes it easier.

-Protect their sense of privacy by making the trip part of a normal day. Combine it with errands or lunch so it doesn’t feel like all eyes are on their appointment.

-Create rituals of support like sending a text before and after each session to remind them they’re not doing this alone.

(B) If your family member wants to explore other places for care (Yes, you can do that)

-There are affordable therapy options like Open Path Collective, which connects people to therapists who charge based on what you can afford. https://openpathcollective.org/

-Offer to help with the practical barriers: researching providers, filling out intake forms, or handling childcare so they can attend appointments without added stress. Remind them that healing doesn’t only happen in a therapy office; it can happen anywhere they feel safe, connected, and respected.

-Encourage telehealth or virtual therapy if travel feels overwhelming. It often feels easier to open up from the comfort of home.

-Validate their choice to look outside the system. Sometimes knowing they have options can be just as healing as the therapy itself.

-Psychology Today is a great place to look for other therapists as well. When someone says they “specialize” in something, it means they have more than your basic training of the topic. For example, someone who specializes in the treatment of ADHD has more of an in depth understanding of what it looks like and how to manage it.

If you are the one battling internally whether or not to receive support, the following might be helpful to remind yourself:

Anyone that judges you for seeking support probably isn’t someone you need to measure your worth by.

You have choices in your healthcare.

Reaching for help is not weakness, it’s courage.

The right people will celebrate your steps toward healing, not shame them.

Every appointment, every conversation, every effort is an investment in your future self.

You deserve to feel safe, respected, and cared for just as much as anyone else.

Healing isn’t about perfection, it’s about progress. And progress can start with one small step today.

In summary

YES, the environment matters, but so does an individual’s readiness to engage in their healing. True progress often comes from both feeling safe in the space and taking steps with the support available. And sometimes, when the support isn’t perfect but it’s the only option, finding creative ways to make it work is its own form of resiliency.

Have a mental health or relationship question? Submit anonymously to Ask a Therapist at asktherapistbrooke@gmail.com. Your question might help others too.

**This column is for educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional mental health advice, diagnosis, or treatment. If you are in crisis, please reach out to a licensed mental health provider or dial 911