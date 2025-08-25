Zachary Fischer wins $324,135 in WSOP Poker Tournament at Harrah’s Cherokee

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The world’s most prestigious brand in poker, the World Series of Poker (WSOP), awarded more than $7.5 million across 18 trophy events at its most recent Circuit stop at Harrah’s Cherokee in North Carolina. The 12-day festival, held Aug. 7-18, drew both local talent and traveling players to one of the region’s premier poker destinations, delivering life-changing paydays to winners from across the country.

The largest prize of all was won by Zachary Fischer, hailing from East Northport, New York. Fischer took first place in the $1,700 buy-in Main Event, outlasting 1,437 players. Along with his first WSOP Circuit ring, he earned $324,135 in prize money and a $5,000 package to WSOP Paradise in The Bahamas this December.

“It really means a lot to me,” Fischer said in his post-win interview with PokerOrg. “It feels overwhelming, and I’m just really happy. I’ve been playing for a really long time and really chasing a ring. This is my first major win.”

Fischer’s life has been busy of late, and his victory could not have come at a better time. The major win follows his recent marriage, with even more milestones ahead. “I just got married and I’m having a kid soon, so the baby rungood is real,” he shared.