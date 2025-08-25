National Park Service and Federal Highway Administration award contract for US 441/Newfound Gap Road emergency repairs 

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – The National Park Service (NPS) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) continue to work quickly to repair the road washout on US 441/Newfound Gap Road. The FHWA has awarded the contract to Eclipse Companies, LLC, and the NPS and FHWA held a pre-construction meeting with the contractor on Friday. The contractor will begin mobilizing equipment and supplies this week.

Construction is expected to be completed on or before Sept. 30.

Late on Aug. 1, the park responded to reports of a road washout and landslide event on Newfound Gap Road between mile marker 12 and 13 on the Tennessee side of the park (south of Alum Cave trailhead). The affected area spans approximately 125 feet and has significantly undercut nearly the entire width of the southbound lane. On Aug. 2, NPS and FWHA engineers visited the slide and immediately began project scoping. Both agencies worked quickly to complete the required steps of the design, permitting and contracting processes for construction.

The NPS reopened US441/Newfound Gap Road on the North Carolina side of the park from Oconaluftee to Newfound Gap on Aug. 3. Many visitors have taken advantage of the partial reopening which allows access to Newfound Gap Overlook, Kuwohi and other points of interest. Visitors are reminded to follow detour and closure signs for their own safety.

Planning to visit the park? Visitors may need to adjust their travel plans due to the closure of US441/Newfound Gap Road between Sugarlands and Newfound Gap. However, there is still plenty to explore and enjoy in the Smokies. On the Tennessee side of the park, consider exploring areas like Cosby and Greenbrier for hiking, or take in the scenic views from Foothills Parkway.

Parking areas at popular trailheads may be especially busy while US441/Newfound Gap Road is partially closed. Consider taking a shuttle to your destination: https://go.nps.gov/GRSMShuttles

Visit the park website to explore many options that don’t require travel on this section of Newfound Gap Road: https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/index.htm