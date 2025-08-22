This Week in Native News

Compiled by BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

Legal hearing held after University of California failure to return Native American remains and artifacts to tribal nations

A joint hearing was held by the Joint Legislative Audit Committee and the Assembly Select Committee on Native American Affairs on the morning of Aug. 20 to address officials from the University of California who have failed to return human remains and cultural artifacts to tribal nations.

Gathering of Nations Powwow ending in 2026 after 43 years

On Aug. 16, organizers for North America’s largest powwow, the Gathering of Nations, announced that the powwow will be ending with the “final dance” April 24-25, 2026, in Albuquerque after 43 years.

National Navajo Code Talkers Day celebrated

Aug. 14 was National Navajo Code Talkers Day, which commemorated the Navajo U.S. soldiers who used their native language to transmit secret messages for the U.S. during World Wars I and II.

