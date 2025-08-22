SPEAKING OF FAITH: Change of address, Part 1 of 2

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

Scripture references: Psalms 56:10-13, II Timothy 1:7, Deuteronomy 31:6, Luke 12:4-5, Psalms 34:11, 2 Corinthians 10:1, and 2 Corinthians 5:8

Men of the present age have two problems within our churches. Men often interpret the messages of meekness and humility as weakness, or they are already too weak to become effective church and family leaders. God inspires men to be men.

This message aims to challenge the docile and vulnerable paradigm and demonstrate what God expects of men, when to exhibit humility and meekness, and when to stand boldly for Christ in their lives, families, and church.

“Someday you will read or hear that Billy Graham is dead. Don’t you believe a word of it. I shall be more alive than I am now. I will just have changed my address. I will have gone into the presence of God.” Billy Graham (Lindgren, 2018)

Much of present-day Christian rhetoric has evolved around the Beatitudes and the teachings of Jesus about humility, meekness, peacemaking, love, peace, and forgiveness. We know these are good, and our attitudes of thankfulness and gratefulness require us to soften our demeanor and treat others as we want others to treat us. There is nothing wrong with these gentle and peaceful actions and thoughts.

Recently, an article discussed how this constant dialogue and message is not good for the church, especially men, because it denies their desire to lead, be a force of nature, and be known as men of God. The constant communication to become meek and mild falls deafly on men leaders. They specifically do not want to hear it consistently as what a Christian should be. The consequences in many churches are the tuning out of men from like sermons and the church altogether. Another consequence is the creation of men without salt, conviction, leadership spirits, and vigor to lead Christian lives as ambassadors and witnesses for the Glory of God.

Men want to be men. God wants men to be men, Christian men. So how can you be masculine and manly while being asked to be a Christian wimp?

Look at this verse and the use of words as to what we should be.

II Timothy 1:7, “For God gave us not a spirit of fearfulness, but of power and love and discipline.”

NO FEAR! Joshua is one of my favorite Old Testament heroes. Here God tells Joshua from the very beginning in 1:9, “Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of good courage; be not affrighted, neither be thou dismayed: for Jehovah thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.”

There is a balance, and it is a balance that requires wisdom to manage effectively as a Christian. In II Corinthians 10:1 Paul says to his church, “Now I Paul myself entreat you by the meekness and gentleness of Christ, I who in your presence am lowly among you, but being absent am of good courage toward you:”

The passage sounds like Paul might be living two different lives. When I am with you, I am a nice guy, but I am the tough guy when I am away from you.

Why? Have you ever heard of anyone as bold or as tough as Paul? Yeah, Jesus. Think of all the junk Paul went through to stand as a Christian. Do you need a model tough guy? Paul fits that description. It is Paul who essentially says, what can mortals do to me? They can only change my address. Because if I am not here in the body, I am with Christ my Lord in heaven. 2 Corinthians 5:8 “ we are of good courage, I say, and are willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be at home with the Lord.”