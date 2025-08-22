OBITUARY: Barbara A. Saunooke (Bossy)

Barbara A. Saunooke (Bossy), 77, of the Birdtown Community, took the hand of Jesus to walk on the streets of Gold Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. A native of Cherokee, she was the daughter of the late Mary (Bell) Taylor. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret, and Tiny; a companion, John Ryan; and one son-in-law, Allen McCoy.

Barbara was a member of Bethabara Baptist Church long ago when it was located in the Wolfe Campground area. She worked many years in the food service industry in places like Holiday Inn, Granny’s Kitchen, Dora Reed, Tsali Manor, and Tribal Bingo Concession. After retirement from Bingo Security, she spent many years at the gates of the Fall Festival, Pow Wow, and the Rodeo. She thoroughly enjoyed her employers and co-workers. Barbara never saw a stranger. If she liked you, you knew it. If she didn’t like you, you knew it. She was a force to be reckoned with. She was tough, and a part of the Golden Glove Martin Boys as a sparring partner. Barbara stood her ground with no fear. Her best friend Valorie Owle said everyone wanted to be Barb’s friend because they didn’t want to be beat up. Valorie said she always had Barb’s back and had the bail money.

In her free time she liked to do crafts. She made Halloween Costumes for people, Valentines Boxes for her grandchildren, Christmas Decorations, and Bead Work. She enjoyed making wreaths and flowers for people in need. She enjoyed playing Bingo and visiting the Casino.

If anyone had a need, she was always ready to help. Many times, she provided Christmas for needy families. She also assisted in numerous benefits to help others. Many times, she supplied gift bags for the residents of Tsali Manor. She donated her time and supplies to line Wooden Boxes that are supplied by the Cherokee Boys Club for families in their time of need.

Barbara was truly a remarkable, unselfish, loving, and caring person, always putting the needs and wants of others above that of her own. It didn’t bother her if you liked her or not, she had a great love and respect for everyone. She greatly loved her family and grandchildren. She was full of wittiness and kindness.

She is survived by her three children, Becky Saunooke, Kim Saunooke (Mike Wooten), and Shawn Saunooke all of Cherokee; grandchildren, Tonya Maney, Jessica Maney, Dalton Maney, Kevin McCoy, Charlene McCoy, Dillon Hawk Wooten, Sabrina Wooten, Cordale Wooten, Brittney Saunooke, Joshua Saunooke, and Christina Saunooke; a special great grandchild, Hynasha Ledford; 20 great grandchildren; siblings, Cindy Reed, Jimmy Tramper, Johnny Tramper, and Buddy Taylor; numerous nieces and nephews; uncle, Soloman (Slick) Saunooke and wife Mary; many, many, many dear family and friends; and two special young men, John and Tristian McCoy.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24 at Bethabara Baptist Church, and again from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Monday, Aug. 25 at the Church with the funeral service to start at 12 p.m. Monday. Brother Forman Bradley will officiate with burial at Birdtown Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Joshua Saunooke, Dalton Maney, Hawk Wooten, Cordale Wooten, Tyler McCoy, and Littlebear Saunooke.

Honorary Pallbearers will be John and Trinten McCoy.