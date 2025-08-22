Carly Pearce to headline 113th Cherokee Indian Fair

About Carly Pearce (official bio)

Fiercely rooted in the classics, the girl who left her Kentucky home and high school at 16 to take a job at Dollywood has grown into a woman who embraces the genre’s forward progression. GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce lit a fire with her debut album “Every Little Thing” and the PLATINUM-certified history-making title track, and she hasn’t slowed down since.

With the praised release of her highly anticipated fourth album, “hummingbird” (June 7, Big Machine Records), Pearce continues to resonate with her honest lyrics and timeless musicality. The critically acclaimed album includes lead single “we don’t fight anymore” (featuring Chris Stapleton), which earned Pearce her second GRAMMY® nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance and fifth Top 5 Country Radio hit, as well as the blazing single “truck on fire” which Pearce debuted on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In October, Pearce will head out on her headlining hummingbird world tour where she’ll connect with fans across the globe following a run of 45 sold-out shows as direct support on Tim McGraw’s Standing Room Only Tour. Pearce, now a Grand Ole Opry and Kentucky Music Hall of Fame member, has come a long way from the pain she felt writing her critically acclaimed and commercially lauded third studio album 29 which includes Country Radio chart toppers “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” with Ashley McBryde and PLATINUM-certified “What He Didn’t Do.”

For the PLATINUM-certified “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” Pearce picked up her second consecutive ACM Music Event of the Year in 2022 and marked the third duet between two solo women to top Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. The song also took home the 2022 CMA Musical Event of the Year and won a GRAMMY® Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, marking Pearce’s first and making history as the first female pairing to win in the category. In addition, Pearce’s 3x PLATINUM-certified “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Lee Brice won both the 2020 CMA Awards Musical Event and 2021 ACM Awards Music Event, plus ACM Single of the Year. In 2023, Pearce joined Blake Shelton’s BACK TO THE HONKY TONK TOUR and made her 100th performance at the Grand Ole Opry.

For tour dates and more, visit CarlyPearce.com.