OBITUARY: Joedy Andrew Hobby

Joedy Andrew Hobby, 70, of Moreland, Ga., formerly of Atlanta, passed away Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. He was born March 1, 1955, in Atlanta, Ga., to the late Berrian “B.A.” Andrew Hobby and Virginia Bishop Hobby. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Berrian Avery Hobby and Judge C. Hobby, first wife, Teresa Torey Hobby, and daughter, Jennie Marie Hobby.

Jody went to Sylvan High School and attended Crossroads Church in Newnan. He was a home builder by trade. He loved his wife, Deborah, who was the apple of his eye. He loved birds, especially hummingbirds, and drinking coffee with his wife while watching Hallmark movies. He always held Deborah’s hand. He greatly adored all 11 of his grandchildren. Jody was a man of faith who loved Jesus.

The celebration of life is 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23 at Crossroads Church, Hwy 154 in Sharpsburg, Ga., with Pastor John Hobbs officiating. Rather than flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Crossroads Church, 3260 GA Hwy 16, Sharpsburg, GA 30277, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org

Survivors include wife, Deborah Hobby of Moreland; son, Berrian Avery Hobby of Grayson, Ga.; stepdaughter, Evelyn M. Fulcher of Stanford, Va.; stepson, Stoy R. Fulcher of Loganville; brothers, Julian Hobby and wife Lane of Dunnellon, Fla., Marlin Hobby and wife Jennifer of Carabelle, Fla., and Mitchell Hobby and wife Terri of Sharpsburg, Ga.; and extended family.