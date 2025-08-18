OBITUARY: Frederick “Horace” Arch Jr.

Frederick “Horace” Arch Jr. (April 24, 1964 – Aug. 17, 2025), age 61, went to his Heavenly home after a hard battle with kidney and lung cancer. He hates to lose, so for those who knew him, you know he fought with everything in him.

Born in Cherokee, N.C., he excelled in football, track and wrestling. Once a Brave, always a Brave!! He was a Veteran of the US Navy.

He spent his last 11 years in Robbinsville, N.C. in the Snowbird Community enjoying retirement, life in general and his grandkids.

He is survived by his wife, Vanessa; three daughters, Heather (Jason) Saunooke, Cassandra Arch, and Charlotte Lossiah; three sons, Jr (Rebecca) Welch, CJ (Jordan) Welch, and Jester (Erika) Welch; brothers, Albert (Karla) Arch, and Troy (Kelly) Arch; sisters, Candy (Albert) Martin, Pam (Dodie) Crowe, Tina Saunooke; uncles, Ed (Cleo) Taylor and Bob (Joyce) Taylor; aunts, Lucille Smith, Darlene Davis, and Wilma Taylor; and 16 grandchildren. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Grace Louise Taylor; aunts, Marie Swayney, Edna Wachacha, Theresa Rattler, Annabelle Marmon, Vangie Laney, Catherine Larch; uncles, Bud Arch, Treannie Arch, Clayton Arch, Charles Arch, Rodger Arch; along with his paternal grandparents, Horace G. and Sarah Arch and maternal grandparents; Larch and Dixie Taylor.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22 at the Little Snowbird Baptist Church. The Reverends Paul Carson and Scott Chekelelee will officiate. Burial will follow in the Little Snowbird Baptist Church Cemetery with Military Rites conducted by the Steve Youngdeer Post 143. The Family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 21 at the Townson-Smith Chapel.

Pallbearers will be among friends and family.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Arch Family.