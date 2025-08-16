Last living EBCI World War II serviceman honored with Congressional Record

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The last living member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) has been honored by the U.S. Congress. Cabe “Cody” Monroe Lambert, age 99, an EBCI tribal elder, was recognized in an event on Thursday, Aug. 14 with the reading of a Congressional Record in his honor.

Lambert served in the U.S. Army in the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre.

“Today, we gather to pay tribute, not only to Mr. Lambert, but to the resolute spirit and unwavering service of the Cherokee people during World War II,” said Congressman Chuck Edwards (R-N.C.) at the event held at the Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post 143 in Cherokee, N.C. “A legacy marked by courage, sacrifice, and patriotism. At a time when the world was engulfed in conflict, the Cherokee stepped forward with extraordinary power.”

He praised the contributions of Cherokees throughout U.S. military history. “In the darkest chapters of the 20th century, the Cherokee people answered America’s call with steadfast bravery and profound sacrifice from the encrypted transmission of code talkers to command of Naval fleets. From valor in battle to peaceable leadership at home, Cherokee service in World War II represents a legacy of honor, courage, and of dignity.”

EBCI Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks spoke highly of Lambert stating, “Cody is a man that we all respect. He’s had a huge impact on our community, obviously as a war hero. We hold him high in regards to his accomplishments. His family has truly made a huge difference for our community in a lot of aspects, whether it’s education or just talking about these values that Cody has always made sure that a lot of us understand and how important it is.”

He added, “Being the last living World War II veteran is something that we cherish and we hope that his legacy lives on for decades beyond today’s recognition.”

Cody Lambert’s son, Larry Lambert, who accepted the honors on behalf of his father who was unable to attend, told the crowd gathered at Thursday’s event, “It’s been an honor to be his son. And I know many of you do know the example he set on the Qualla Boundary. Many of you see him as Dad and Uncle and Grandpa and appreciate the many years that he served as a pastor. He served as a pastor here on the reservation for many years, well up into his 80s. It was his attempt to try to help people and try to do good. I think he certainly accomplished that.”

Warren Dupree, Post 143 commander, emceed the event and said, “Our generation of men and women, which we refer to as ‘The Greatest Generation’, they came through a decade of global economy collapse – the Great Depression. They were tough. They were hard. People had to be to survive…These young men and women – especially this Greatest Generation of all – Cody Lambert was a part of that…and so many other tribal members were a part of that horrific war.”

He went on to state, “Cody Lambert is the last surviving Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians World War II veteran to be with us. We honor him. We cannot share with him the thanks that he truly deserves…remember his name. Speak his name.”

In addition to the Congressional Record, Congressman Edwards also presented to Larry Lambert a U.S. flag that flew over the Capitol Building in honor of Cody Lambert.