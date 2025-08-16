Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) candidate questionnaire (Question #2)

The Cherokee One Feather issued four questions to candidates for Dinilawigi (Tribal Council). Over the next four weeks, candidate responses will be published.

Question #2: What projects would you like implemented to support the continuation of the Cherokee language?

Bucky Brown, Tutiyi/Tsalagi Gadugi (Snowbird/Cherokee County) candidate

To preserve and revitalize our language, we must embed it in our everyday lives. This includes continuing to use Cherokee in government documents and signage and strengthening immersion and language programs not only within tribal schools but also in off-boundary schools located in Graham and Cherokee counties. I support increased funding, certified language educators, and intergenerational learning opportunities that ensure our language lives on for future generations.

Joey Owle, Wayohi (Wolftown) candidate

Preserving our language requires daily commitment, practice, and use by each and every enrolled member. We are in a period of time where attempting to use our language in a meaningful manner has proven challenging for the vast majority of us because of the nuanced complexities, specificities inherent to its structure and our lack of access to a fluent speaker. There are a great number of resources available that have been developed and shared on the Tribal portal from KPEP, a resource book that was distributed in recent years from the Tribe, lessons created by fluent speakers and Western Carolina University faculty that are used across the North Carolina university system in Cherokee language courses, to a website called ‘cherokeedictionary.net’ which was recommended to me by cousin, resources from Cherokee Nation, and various videos on sites like YouTube. Even with all of these resources available, I find two things to be relevant in our quest to keep our language alive, we (myself included) are not trying hard enough, and the resources we have not fostered conversational caliber outcomes. I recognize that learning a language that is not one’s first spoken language is a lifelong journey and requires dedication, but most importantly, practice, every day.

The Tribe must continue to support programs that are continuing to mature, specifically the Cherokee Language Master Apprentice Program (CLMAP) and Dadiwonisi (Tutiyi) by examining an increase in the rate of pay and increasing the number of positions available each cycle. I am envious of the folks who decided and were chosen to be at the forefront of learning from the precious souls of our Tribe who still possess embers of language.

My daughter, ᎧᏫ, began her fourth year at the New Kituwah Academy this month, a place she knows and loves. This past year, I participated in the parent group without much success by way of parent participation or targeted accomplishments. I understand we compete with year round sports, familial obligations, worship services, and a whole host of activities on any given night in our communities. But that group, if robust and supported, can make a difference in how we learn with and for our children.

Within five years, I could envision our language being available to learn through an app that would be developed in concert with a language modeling service, enabling folks to learn at their own pace and in a conversational manner. With that same time frame, I would hope that participants of CLMAP and Dadiwonisi continue to offer lessons in their communities, and that families attend the rich opportunities to learn and converse. Within five years, I would hope that we all work on the ‘project’ that matters most for learning and using our language, family.

Chris Reed, Elawodi (Yellowhill) candidate

When thinking of this topic, one must look at how everything is proceeding then build off potential successes and challenges. We must begin to think outside the bounds we have currently produced. While keeping in mind how far we have come, there is still so much to do. Below is a list from most feasible to less feasible within the next five years.

More classes for citizens with times/days which may be more convenient. Better pay for instructors and a living wage for program participants. Begin allowing our fluent young people the chance to intern and begin working with our historical experts in a more hands on approach. Set our members up to be cultural advisors to academic institutions, media/entertainment entities, sporting organizations, environmental groups, and project leads who are associated with indigenous issues. This will help us be proactive rather than be reactionary. We must begin to do this or more fake tribes and false experts will rise. Create a speakers dinner – ranging in size of 8-12 participants. This would be geared toward academics and historians (mainly from universities and international scholars) with 4 fluent speakers and traditional foods. This could be a joint venture between Commerce and Speakers Building / historical association and preservation. Maybe even include workers from the Village? A cost per ticket could be discussed, as funds would help language learning. No free meals when funds could be used for the better. Seasonality could be considered and food selection would be served accordingly. This type of project would allow us to share information yet keep it to a select group who care about culture/language. Perhaps in time become a tourism opportunity, but at the will of the people. We must utilize technology in a greater capacity. We should start looking at partnering with a language learning app or develop our own (cost allowing) so that all EBCI members have the ability to learn at their own pace, easily and conveniently. Video and audio recordings should be readily available either on the EBCI Portal, the library, or the Speakers Building with limited barter of access for EBCI members. I understand this may be a controversial opportunity but it’s one I think would help get the language out there to our Tribal members who may not be able to attend classes. Have you ever said, “How do you say ___ in Cherokee?” Let’s look at a QR code, text line, “help line,” or search engine that members could use to look up quick phrases or words. Have the ability to reach out to Speakers/Instructors to get assistance with any difficult requests. The use of AI may be contentious with some members of the Tribe but it should be seen as a tool to help, in this case. This is probably the most far out project that I have considered.

Shennelle Feather, Elawodi (Yellowhill) candidate:

The language projects that I would like to see implemented to support the continuation of the Cherokee Language. I would first advocate for our second language learners to have a pay increase. Living wages need to be assessed and considered. If we are verbally putting the weight of saving our tribe and Sovereignty on these individuals, then we need to ensure that these individuals are being paid at adequately.

Increasing wages for 2 nd language learners

language learners Possibly setting Cherokee Language only Zones in our communities and possibly even time frames during the day or week when that is activated.

Intermediate to Advanced learning programs for adults

Cherokee Language Teaching Certification programs, so we can create certified teachers, so that upon graduation they are able to get a good job.

Creating more jobs for language incorporation in Tribal programming

Cultural Division

Learning tools, and Curriculum that is easily accessible and available to all Tribal members and teachers who work with EBCI students

These are just a few ideas I’ve thought of recently, and I believe are very doable in the next 5 years.

Lavita Hill, Kolanvyi (Big Cove) candidate:

Since the beginning of my campaign to be your next KoLaNvYi/ToLeDvYi Tribal Council representative, I have incorporated our culture into my messaging. I have highlighted that we were a matriarchal society and should be again. Our mothers gave us our clans and that is how we identified our relatives and certain roles were assigned. In our Tribal government there are three branches of government. Women are leaders and should represent the Tribe in our legislative and executive bodies too. Proudly, women have representation in our judicial body! Our culture and language go hand in hand. Preserving our Cherokee language must be prioritized.

Last week I talked about how I want Cherokee’s storefronts and signage updated to reflect Cherokee’s culture, language, and art. This week we’re discussing what projects should be implemented to support the continuation of the Cherokee language.

I am passionate about the use of our language in places and signage. We literally challenged the US Government to correct the name of a vital landmark to our culture and traditions and won! Mary Crowe and I were instrumental in having our language posted within the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and in Google maps. It is past time we do the same here. One of our favorite businesses named the business after a Cherokee Township – hence BuffaloTown. I’ve listened to Sylvester Crowe and Clement Cucumber tell stories that included OUR original place names. Did you know Mingo Falls was formerly Big Bear Falls? There is a Cherokee story behind the name. Most of our place names have purpose, meaning, or direction. I want to see the return of the original names of everything we can identify here at home that includes our language. We often say representation matters, well language matters too, and our language should be seen all over the place in Cherokee.

A top project is support for the Museum of Cherokee Indians and the Cherokee Historical Association. If elected, it will be my priority to ensure visitors to Cherokee learn something about Cherokee that is authentic and true. I do not want to promote the stereotypical Indian any longer. Both these places have done a tremendous job and need financial support to keep going, growing, and doing.

Also, a personal project is for me to learn our language. I want to commit time to this. I want to speak, read, write and understand it.

Finally, possibly, priority ONE, take down the WELCOME TO THE CHEROKEE INDIAN RESERVATION signs!

Venita K. Wolfe, Kolanvyi (Big Cove) candidate:

On June 27, 2019, the EBCI signed a state of emergency for our language committing to support the continued development of the language revitalization programs, pledging millions to revitalize and preserve our language and culture. Language is a critical aspect of our Cherokee tribal identity, history, culture and leadership.

Our language is severely endangered despite our current efforts and many people invested in these efforts: the Cherokee Language Master Apprentice Program (CLMAP), the Cherokee Speaker’s building, the Kituwah Preservation and Education Program (KPEP), New Kituwah Academy, grades K-6th, language courses in Cherokee Central schools, Western Carolina University offers a degree in Cherokee studies and language classes. In 1975, the WCU Cherokee Center opened right across the street from the old high school, community language classes held in various communities and the museum, and technological integration with learning apps and online learning tools, language databases, and dictionaries. (Please forgive me if I did not mention your program or efforts.)

Within the next 5 years, I would like to see changes in our approach to support the continuation of the Cherokee language. When I view the efforts of our language revitalization and preservation, I see programs working in silos and not supporting each other. I read about the success and progress of the Cherokee Nation and pondered our situation and solutions.

I would love to see an EBCI Cherokee Language Center for ADULT learners housed in one building with English left at the door. The center would include classrooms for active learning for new, novice, advanced, and fluent speakers. Like our community efforts, classes would need to be a combination of day and evening classes to accommodate the various schedules. The center would include a media team, separate from our communication department, to create videos, lessons, cartoons, and movies in our language. The media team would also record and document our first language speakers preserving dialect, inflection, and flow, for our future generation of speakers. The center would provide opportunities to use the language in everyday situations, for example, outdoor learning with farming, planting, hunting, and gathering; cooking for our families and communities; we are able to use the language in everything we do. Learning does not exclusively occur in the classroom. Language is about social interactions and context.

I envision this language center as a separate arm of our tribal government. Wholly run by first language speakers and second language learners who have the passion to teach the language, continue learning the language to fluency, and speaking the language exclusively while in the center. Leaving English at the door. A place where everyone is welcomed and the door is not locked. A place for Cherokee Coffee Hour, for students interested in learning to speak Cherokee. A place where no one is scared to speak our language; all inclusive and not for the selected few. All are welcomed with a smile, understanding, and compassion since learning a new language is intimidating.

We NEED to create language nests for intergenerational language transference. Language nests include cultural activities, cultural traditions, and language for the entire family. Building a community of support, strong leadership, and kindness are essential. Language nests were successfully used by the Māori in New Zealand, Hawaiian language educators, and the Ojibwe in Minnesota. We can be successful.

We NEED a repository to house our artifacts, the museum has done an excellent job with the space they have, there are more artifacts that need to be returned to us, but we do not have the room to keep them safe and preserved.

I would never claim to be an expert in preserving our language; these are a few ideas ready for discussion. I would love to have conversations with our speaker’s council, first language speakers, CLMAP graduates and current students, culture keepers, everyone who wants to change the trajectory of our language and culture. WE need to find solutions together. Our language belongs to every enrolled member. If you have not had a chance to watch the PBS special “A Sacred Thread”, please do. The only people who can save the Cherokee language are the Cherokee people.

Our language, culture, and traditions are severely endangered. I recently enrolled in the novice cherokee language certificate program at Western NC. After many attempts to learn our language though various community programs, I am determined to incorporate Tsalagi in my everyday life.

Jeff Thompson, Aniwodihi (Painttown) candidate:

In five years, I would like to see several projects in place that create a strong, living environment for the Cherokee language to thrive, not just survive. I believe the Tribe has taken great strides in ensuring our language is protected. The CLMAP and Kituwah immersion Programs are excellent examples of this. But it is each member’s duty to help in this process, myself included. I know our daily schedules can be hectic at times, but we should all strive to do some part in preserving our language.

First, I envision a Cherokee Language Media Hub producing TV, radio, podcasts, and social media content entirely in Cherokee. This keeps the language in daily use while making it appealing and accessible to younger generations.

Second, I think we should implement Cherokee language requirements for certain Tribal positions and offer free, accessible classes for anyone in the community to meet those requirements. This builds both accountability and opportunity. Also, possibly bring forth legislation to allow waivers of rental fees from the community clubs to allow classes to be taught.

Finally, we must honor and support our fluent speakers through paid teaching positions, mentorship programs, and recognition as cultural treasures. Their knowledge is irreplaceable, and every effort must be made to pass it forward including financial compensation.

Boyd Owle, Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) candidate:

Over the next five years, the preservation of Cherokee language must remain a priority for our community. Our language is the core of our identity and a connection to our ancestors. As of July 2025, there are only 138 fluent Cherokee speakers remaining. To make sure Cherokee language continues, I have a couple of ideas designed to support learners, value teachers and recognize innovation.

Incentives for Language Proficiency

To encourage and sustain language learning, I propose offering incentives to individuals who reach and maintain specific levels of Cherokee language proficiency. These incentives would be verified quarterly by fluent speakers and could apply to:

Students committed to learning and using Cherokee language in school and at home

Teachers who integrate Cherokee language into their classrooms and curriculum

Community members who actively participate in Cherokee language programs

Tribal employees who use Cherokee language while at work

This idea would reward dedication and create a measurable path for growth of the Cherokee language.

Annual Cherokee Language Awards Program

Recognizing success is important to building momentum. An annual Cherokee Language Awards Program would recognize those making significant progress to language preservation. This could include:

Outstanding learners who demonstrate exceptional progress and commitment

Dedicated teachers who inspire and educate with creativity

Innovative language projects that bring Cherokee language into areas like digital, artistic or educational

Youth leaders who promote the language and lead by example

This program would recognize those who are leading the way in preserving of our language and encouraging others to join.

These efforts are an investment in our future. By supporting learners, valuing our educators, and recognizing innovation we can make sure Cherokee language remains a part of our culture. With commitment and creative thinking, the language will continue to grow and be passed on for generations to come.

Shannon Swimmer, Aniwodihi (Painttown) candidate:

We only have 138 first language Cherokee speakers remaining. In 2015 we had 264. In ten more years, we may not have any fluent Cherokee speakers left. We are beyond crisis level, beyond a state of emergency. The EBCI and Cherokee Preservation Foundation have contributed millions of dollars to the Kituwah Preservation and Education Program (KPEP) for almost two decades. We now have the Cherokee Language Master Apprentice Program (CLMAP) and the Dadiwonisi Program in Snowbird. Western Carolina University offers Cherokee Language courses to students, and has classes that are open, free of charge, to EBCI members. Free online courses are also available (a list is at this link https://cherokeelearner.com/classes/). I provide all of this information to illustrate the effort and resources that have already been invested in supporting the continuation of the language. And yet, we are still struggling to produce fluent speakers. There are probably numerous reasons for this struggle, but one thing Dinilawigi can do is listen to the second language learners and the first language Cherokee speakers about what is needed to save the language and actually follow through to ensure it happens. Simply throwing money at this crisis is not enough.

We need more than just “projects.” We need sustainable, fully supported, fully funded initiatives led by active, dedicated second language learners who are passionate about learning and sharing the language, with first language Cherokee speakers advising them. One idea that has been suggested is establishing a Language and Culture Division. The inclusion of both is important because we are not only losing our language, we are also losing our culture. Language and culture are intertwined so we must focus on teaching, learning, and saving both. We need resource sharing and expansion. We have so many knowledgeable people in our communities and the Language and Culture Division could be a place to share, document, record, and preserve as much as possible for our current learners and for generations to come.

Along with our songs, dances, arts and crafts, farming is also a part of our culture. The Haudenosaunee are currently safekeeping some of our ancient seeds because we don’t have an adequate seed bank or repository to revitalize or care for them. If we had a Language and Culture Division we could bring those seeds home and grow crops and speak Cherokee while working in the gardens and feed the community and take real steps towards food sovereignty, language preservation, and cultural revitalization. I will work towards and commit to seeing this happen in the next 5 years. As part of Dinilawigi I will do more than just vote to save the language and culture, I will take an active role in the efforts.

In the meantime, and until the Language and Culture Division becomes a reality, we need more of our people to recognize the urgency that exists and commit to taking action that ensures our language and culture live on. I encourage everyone to attend Cherokee language classes online or in person and actively participate in helping save our language. I would like to send a special “SGI” to the wonderful individuals who are teaching these classes and sharing their knowledge, especially those who are giving their time and energy freely. You are appreciated!

Bill Taylor, Aniwodihi (Painttown) candidate:

First and foremost, I am committed to preserving the language and culture of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. My grandfather and my wife’s grandfather were both respected speakers and singers. They were known not only for teaching the language but also for sharing dances with children in daycare programs. Our families have a long tradition of preserving Cherokee teachings, and I want to continue and strengthen that legacy.

Here are a few goals I hope to accomplish:

Support Adult Language Programs

I want to continue supporting the EBCI’s adult language programs—CLMAP and Dadiwonisi. We have seen great strides in young people learning the language, and I want to build on that momentum.

I want to continue supporting the EBCI’s adult language programs—CLMAP and Dadiwonisi. We have seen great strides in young people learning the language, and I want to build on that momentum. Expand Language Learning Access

I would like to create job opportunities that focus on developing language-learning content for those who cannot commit full-time to the adult programs. By producing accessible resources—videos, apps, and online lessons—we can help people learn at their own pace using their phones, computers, or tablets.

I would like to create job opportunities that focus on developing language-learning content for those who cannot commit full-time to the adult programs. By producing accessible resources—videos, apps, and online lessons—we can help people learn at their own pace using their phones, computers, or tablets. Collaborate with UKB and CNO

I would love to work alongside our brothers and sisters from the United Keetoowah Band (UKB) and the Cherokee Nation (CNO) to launch joint initiatives focused on teaching and preserving the Cherokee language.

I would love to work alongside our brothers and sisters from the United Keetoowah Band (UKB) and the Cherokee Nation (CNO) to launch joint initiatives focused on teaching and preserving the Cherokee language. Lead by Example

On a personal note, I believe I can’t ask others to learn Cherokee if I’m not willing to do so myself. That’s why I plan to join language classes and integrate my learning into my role as a council member. I want to use as much Cherokee as possible—to show my peers, our people, and the world that our language is alive and vital.

SGI, (Thank You)

Bill Taylor

