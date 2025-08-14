Official results for Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) on Thursday, Aug. 7

Following are the official results of the Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) regular session on Thursday, Aug. 7. The results are provided to the One Feather by the TOP Office.

Res. No. 445: A resolution requesting that tribal land be sold at fair market value as determined by Dinilawigi. TABLED

Res. No. 448: A resolution requesting an increase in Christmas checks for Cherokee elders. AMENDED/PASSED – Unanimous

Ord. No. 451: An ordinance to amend Cherokee Code Section 130B-3 governing how nominations for appointments to the CIHA Governing Board are made. TABLED FOR WORK SESSION

Ord. No. 452: Ordinance regarding marijuana laws – General qualifications for licensure or agent registration/ownership limitations. KILLED – Against: French, B. Owle, Brown, Wahnetah, Wolfe, Wachacha, Parker, Crowe, J. Owle, Sneed, Stamper = 93; For: Shell = 7

Ord. No. 484: Amends Cherokee Code Section 95-12 and 95-13 to delete the reference to “local Indians” and to clarify that the Tribe’s employment preference law gives first preference to EBCI enrolled members. TABLED

Ord. NO. 516: Amendment to Cherokee Code Chapter 15 governing expungements should amended and reorganized. PASSED – For: French, B. Owle, Brown, Wahnetah, Parker, Crowe, J. Owle = 68; Against: Wolfe, Wachacha, Sneed, Stamper = 25; Abstain: Sneed = 7

Ord. No. 517: An ordinance to amend Cherokee Code Section 75-55 to remove the Attorney General’s Office as a voting member of the Editorial Board of the Cherokee One Feather. TABLED

Ord. No. 518: An ordinance to amend Cherokee Code Section 105-131 and 105-33 to increase the Tribal Levy Rate and short-term rental privilege tax rate. TABLED

Res. No. 521: Tribal Bingo Enterprise to construct a new Class II facility and to secure and execute a loan agreement for the construction of said facility. PASSED – Unanimous

Res. No. 532: A resolution authorizing the EBCI Cherokee Choices to apply for and accept funds from the Liberated Capital: Decolonizing Wealth Project. WITHDRAWN

Res. No. 533: A resolution requesting that the Senior Miss Cherokee title be established as part of the official tribal royalty and placed under the EBCI Pageant Board with a budget. TABLED

Ord. No. 536: An ordinance to update the Tribe’s laws on Underground Storage Tanks. TABLED

Res. No. 537: A resolution requesting the U.S. Secretary of the Interior take certain deeded real property, being approximately 69.9 acres, more or less, owned by the EBCI and situated in Cowee Township, Macon County, N.C., into trust for the benefit of the Tribe. PASSED – Unanimous

Res. No. 538: A resolution requesting the U.S. Secretary of the Interior take certain deeded real property, being approximately 11.86 acres, more or less, owned by the EBCI and situated in Cheowah Township, Graham County, N.C., into trust for the benefit of the Tribe. AMENDED/PASSED – Unanimous

Res. No. 539: A resolution requesting the U.S. Secretary of the Interior take certain deeded real property, being approximately 84.86 acres, more or less, owned by the EBCI and situated in Qualla Township, Jackson County, N.C., into trust for the benefit of the Tribe. AMENDED/PASSED – Unanimous

Res. No. 540: A resolution requesting the U.S. Secretary of the Interior take certain deeded real property, being approximately 188.6 acres, more or less, owned by the EBCI adjacent to Camp Creek Road and situated in Qualla Township, Jackson County, N.C., into trust for the benefit of the Tribe. AMENDED/PASSED – Unanimous

Res. No. 541: A resolution requesting the U.S. Secretary of the Interior take certain deeded real property, being approximately 5.76 acres, more or less, owned by the EBCI near Coopers Creek Rd. adjoining existing trust property and situated in Charleston Township, Swain County, N.C., into trust for the benefit of the Tribe. AMENDED/PASSED – Unanimous

Res. No. 542: A resolution for the estate of Jim Daniel Littlejohn. PASSED – Unanimous

Res. No. 543: A resolution for the estate of Priscilla Blanche Sneed Cooper. TABLED

Res. No. 544: A resolution for the estate of Maude Elizabeth French Paul. PASSED – Unanimous

Res. No. 545: A resolution for the estate of Peggy Rosalie Lambert. PASSED – Unanimous

Res. No. 546: A resolution regarding Res. 491 (2025) and the plan for a meat processing facility. PASSED – Unanimous

Res. No. 547: A resolution requesting that Dinilawigi designate usage of the Cooper Property purchased in Res. No. 273 (2022) as a medicine park and cultural use area. WITHDRAWN

Res. No. 548: A resolution authorizing the Tribe to purchase Painttown Community Parcel Nos. 35 and 594. AMENDED/PASSED – Unanimous

Res. No. 549: A resolution authorizing the Tribe to purchase Upper Cherokee Community Parcel Nos. 114, 109-B, and 109-C. TABLED

Res. No. 550: A resolution authorizing the withdrawal of funds from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians account derived from the Stony Ridge Fire Settlement with Duke Energy, for the purchase of a Sennebogen 718 Tree Care Handler. PASSED (no vote count provided)

Res. No. 551: A resolution to approve a budget amendment – Qualla Housing 2025 to increase Use of Fund Balance for capital purchase. PASSED – Unanimous

Res. No. 552: A resolution to approve capital requests. PASSED – Unanimous

Res. No. 553: The Housing Program requests to apply for and accept funds from Dogwood Health Trust. PASSED – Unanimous

Res. No. 554: The Cherokee Dept. of Transportation requests to apply for and accept funds from the Federal Highway Administration. PASSED (No vote count provided)

Res. No. 555: August 2025 donation resolutions. PASSED – Unanimous, Absent: Brown = 6

Res. No. 556: A resolution authorizing the Tribe to hire a bank consulting firm to examine the feasibility of establishing a tribal bank. AMENDED/TABLED

Res. No. 557: A resolution to authorize the development of a uniform system for identifying, preserving, and marking Tribal Historic Properties. WITHDRAWN

Item No. 27: A resolution to provide for the naming, preservation, and appropriate use of the Thomas Valley Property. WITHDRAWN

Res. No. 558: A resolution requesting to make Dr. Brett Riggs an Honorary Member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. AMENDED/PASSED – Unanimous

Res. No. 559: A resolution requesting that the Macedonia Project be relocated. DIED

Item No. 35: A resolution directing the Cannabis Control Board to develop regulations to establish a tier-based licensing for small scale cultivation businesses within the Qualla Boundary. WITHDRAWN

Res. No. 560: Designate Yellowhill Activity Center for use by military vets. WITHDRAWN