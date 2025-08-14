OBITUARY: Maryann Lukowicz

Maryann Lukowicz, 79, passed away at Harris Regional Hospital after an extended illness on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025.

Maryann was a caring loving mother, a title she was proud of. After retiring from Bell Telephone in New Jersey, she moved to Bryson City, N.C. in the early 90s where she had several jobs in the community, until retiring again and moving to Cherokee, N.C. She was a hard worker. She loved to play bingo and go to the casino when she was able. She could pinch a penny out of nothing and lived frugally. She was a great listener and offered advice to many people who confided in her.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Stephen Halko and Ella Halko (Bowers); one sister, Linda; and a son-in-law, Matthew Smith, which she had a special relationship with.

She is survived by one sister, Nancy; five brothers, Stephen, James, Robert, Richard, and David; her daughter, whom she loved unconditionally, Lacey Smith and grandchildren, whom she thought could do no wrong, Shelby and Hunter Smith; as well as close family members and some close friends.

A memorial service will be held at Crisp funeral home in Bryson City, North Carolina on Saturday, Aug. 16 at 1 p.m.

Maryann will be greatly missed but there is some peace knowing she is no longer suffering.