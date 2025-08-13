OBITUARY: Violet Louise Bernhisel Lee

Violet Louise Bernhisel Lee, 65, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. She was the daughter of the late Jean Wahnetah Bernhisel.

She is survived by her sons, Brandon W. Lee and Chad Bernhisel, both of Cherokee, N.C.; her siblings include Arlena Lanning, Tony Bernhisel (Sue), Carol Bernhisel, Sybil Bernhisel, and Edward (Lotta), all of Cherokee, N.C.; and her grandchildren, Joshua Bernhisel, Journey Bernhisel, Olivia Bernhisel, Emma Bernhisel, Jaylynne Bernhisel, Kami Bernhisel, and Bryton Bernhisel, all of Cherokee, N.C. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

Violet was preceded in death by her son, Joshua Bernhisel, as well as her sisters, Wahnetah L. Stamper, Bobbie DeVille, and Sherry Jean Bernhisel; brothers, Edward C. Bernhisel, Samuel Lee Bernhisel, and Walter Bernhisel; and maternal grandparents, Sam Wahnetah and Cora Arch Wahnetah.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16 at Bethabara Baptist Church in Cherokee, N.C., with Rev. Max Cochran officiating. Burial will follow at Ledford Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 15 at Bethabara Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.