OBITUARY: Lacy Caldwell-Arch

Lacy Caldwell-Arch, age 41, of Waynesville, N.C., passed away on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Lacy is now at peace, resting with our Heavenly Father and in the presence of our Savior, Jesus Christ.

Lacy is survived by her husband, Eli Mitchell Arch; children, Willow Moore, Harrison Caldwell, and Ryker Caldwell; her mother, Andrea Hall; her father, Kevin Caldwell; and her brother, Zack Caldwell (Kathy). She also leaves behind her nephew, Victor Caldwell; her grandparents, Lorraine Caldwell and Edward and Wilma Hall; her aunt, Tammy Winebarger; her uncles, Jay Winebarger; and her aunts, Cindy Hall, Krystal Howel, and Jesse Rogers, along with their families. Close friends include Danielle Burnell, Natalie Carlin, Mackayla McElroy, Kinsey Moore, and Kari Schaeffer. Additionally, she is survived by her father-in-law, Davy Arch, and her mother-in-law, Elsa Paolantonio.

Lacy was preceded in death by her grandfather, Harrison Caldwell.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 14 at Wrights Creek Baptist Church, with Jay Winebarger officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Johnson Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be among family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.