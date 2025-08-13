Great Smoky Mountains National Park reminds visitors that feeding bears is illegal and dangerous 

Park rangers have responded to three reports of visitors feeding bears this week

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The National Park Service urges visitors to not feed or approach black bears in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The park has seen an increase in incidents involving visitors feeding bears. Feeding wildlife is illegal and endangers you, other visitors and bears.

In just the past week, the park received reports of three separate incidents in which visitors intentionally fed bears. One of the incidents occurred at Maloney Point, where a visitor was observed feeding a mother bear and her two cubs. Law enforcement rangers issued a citation for this incident. Feeding wildlife in the park is a federal offense and can result in fines of up to $5,000 or imprisonment for up to six months.

Feeding bears is not only illegal; it can be extremely dangerous for bears and visitors. Bears learn quickly. Feeding a bear even once can lead to that bear seeking out humans for food. Feeding a bear even once can result in that bear becoming conditioned to human food, losing its natural fear of humans. A food conditioned bear is more likely to be hit by a car as it seeks out human food and may exhibit more aggressive behavior toward visitors. In some cases, feeding a bear can result in the euthanasia of the animal.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park is home to approximately 1,900 American black bears and is the most visited national park in the United States, with around 12 million visitors each year. This unique combination of high visitation and a thriving bear population increases the likelihood of human-bear encounters, especially when bears venture into developed areas in search of food.

Currently, bear activity is especially high due to a scarcity of natural food sources combined with the stressors of peak breeding season. During this time, mother bears are also separating from their 18-month-old yearlings, leaving these young bears to navigate survival on their own for the first time. These inexperienced juveniles are more likely to wander into populated areas, increasing the risk of encounters with humans. For this reason, it is important that visitors follow these bear safety guidelines.

Bear safety guidelines and regulations:

Never feed or approach bears. Stay at least 50 yards (150 feet) away. Violating this regulation can result in fines and arrest.

Store food and trash securely. Keep all food, trash and scented items in a locked, hard-sided vehicle. In backcountry areas, use bear cables to hang food properly.

Leave pets at home. Dogs can provoke defensive and predatory behavior in bears. Only two trails in the park allow dogs: the Gatlinburg Trail and the Oconaluftee River Trail.

Be prepared and stay alert. Be aware of your surroundings, especially when hiking or camping. Always stay together when hiking in a group. Visitors may consider carrying bear spray. Predatory behavior, from bears, such as stalking has occurred in the park.

Report violations and unusual bear behavior. If you see someone feeding or approaching a bear, or if you witness a bear acting unusually, report it to park authorities immediately: (865) 436-1230.

Visitors play a crucial role in their own safety and the well-being of our black bears. By practicing these precautions, you contribute to the conservation of black bears and foster a safer environment in the park. Learn more about black bears in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.