OBITUARY: Riley Ledford

Riley Ledford, 82, of the Birdtown Community, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of the late Moses and Cordelia Murphy Ledford.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, James, Virgil, Charlie, and Moses Jr. Ledford; infant sister, Polly Ann; and grandchild Casandra Tolley.

He was a master woodcarver, expert mechanic, retired licensed certified welder, and enjoyed fixing anything with a motor. He raised his family in San Jose, Calif. before moving back home to Cherokee. He also loved going to watch the Cherokee Braves sports teams.

He was a wonderful father to his daughters and had a quiet temperament.

He is survived by his daughters, Cyndi Lambert (Patrick), April Ledford, Misty Ledford; their mother, Ruth Cox; grandchildren, Gina and Nelson Lambert, Eta Hart, Cynthia Wagavatoga, Alisha Nicole Jenkins, Michael Warren Wilnoty, Jr., Justin Jenkins, Brandon Jenkins; 19 great grandchildren; sisters, Irma Bradly, Mary Betty, Carol Howard; special companion, Nancy Wolfe; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Monday, Aug. 11 in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Rev. Harley Maney officiated. Burial was in the Henry Lambert Family Cemetery.