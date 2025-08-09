Back-to-Back Champions: Tsalagi Anata Anitsvyasdi (Cherokee Lady Braves) honored for second straight state title

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Members of the Tsalagi Anata Anitsvyasdi (Cherokee Lady Braves) varsity girls basketball team unveiled a new championship banner in an event on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 7 in the Charles George Memorial Arena. PHOTO ALBUM

For the second year in a row, the Tsalagi Anata Anitsvyasdi lifted the trophy becoming the only team from Cherokee High School to win back-to-back titles. They defeated the East Bladen Eagles 84-48 in the 1A women’s championship game held at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. on the afternoon of March 14.

On Thursday night, they received the hardware signifying their win – rings – as well as cutting the net in celebration of their accomplishment.

Shawn Crowe emceed the event and commented, “We were all down in Winston-Salem when they won the championship. We all celebrated on the concourse and out in the parking lots. When we get together, altogether as one people, to celebrate an accomplishment that doesn’t come around in a lifetime all the time – back-to-back, two in a row – man, that is something special and we need to be proud of that.”

Brianna Bynum, Cherokee High School (CHS) assistant principal, said, “Tonight, we honor not just Cherokees on the court but daughters, sisters, and future matriarchs of our community. In a matrilineal society like ours, the strength of our people have always flowed through our women. You, Lady Braves, carry the legacy forward not only with back to back state titles, but with how you lift each other up, how you represent Cherokee with pride, and how you lead awesomely with your heart. These rings are more than just metal and stone. They are a symbol of discipline, unity, and the unbreakable bond between sisters.”

She added, “You made us proud – not just because you won, but because of who you are.”

Craig Barker, CHS principal, commented, “These ladies have just continued in the legacy of greatness that has been set forth before them. What a great program and what it means when these ladies put on maroon and gold and go out…I’m extremely proud of these young ladies.”

He went on to speak about the ladies’ work ethic in the classroom as well. “These young ladies are great athletes, sure. But they’re great scholars as well. They have great character. They’re leaders in the school. Their GPA was the second-highest for a team for this past year. I’m sure it’s going to be the highest this year. So, they not only work hard on the court, they work hard in the classroom. They represent our Tribe, they represent our family, our school with pride and dignity and integrity in their play and in their lives. They know what greatness is. They work hard for it. They don’t just bounce a ball out there. They work tirelessly.”

Miranda Stamper, CHS girls varsity basketball head coach, noted, “Not only are they phenomenal athletes, but they are even better young ladies…as a team, so far, they have received 24 offers to play just basketball at the next level.”

In speaking to the players, she said, “The amount of time you sacrificed during the season, in the offseason, is evidence that is shown on game nights, and that is the reason that we are here tonight to celebrate you. We all love to watch you go to work. They work harder than anybody in the state, I’m sure. They love to win and they’re willing to do what it takes.”

During the state championship run, the Cherokee fans traveled well. Stamper said the team is very thankful for that support. “Opposing teams know that Cherokee brings fans by the hundreds and thousands. They love to hear you in the stands every night. They appreciate your travel and support and you encourage them. And, you guys cheer them on like none other.”

After the players received their rings, they signed commemorative t-shirts and posters for the fans in attendance on Thursday.