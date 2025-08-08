OBITUARY: Brandon Cruze Daniel “B”

Brandon Cruze Daniel “B” passed away peacefully at his residence in Cherokee, N.C. on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025. He was the son of the late Myranda Ann Daniel.

In addition to his mother, Brandon is also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Carolyn Ann Wolfe and Charles Wolfe of Cherokee, who raised him his entire life from the age of 12.

Brandon leaves behind family and friends who loved him dearly: one sister, Kristian Daniel (Kevin Watty); four nieces, Myranda Sherrill (loshi), Addison Sherrill, and twins Harli and Charli Sherrill; a newly great nephew, Nech “Fat Boy” Tsatoke; his two aunts, Heather Panther (Dudley) and Christy Daniel both of Cherokee; and his two cousins, Corbin Wolfe and ShaShoni Panther who he looked to be his “Other” younger two siblings. Growing up, most of their lives were raised in the same household. In addition to his Cherokee family, he also leaves behind beloved family in Georgia, special cousin, Steven Cain (Mandy); uncle, Ricky Cain (Lindy); and aunt, Pam Weldon (Greg), all of Commerce, Ga., along with many more family and friends.

Brandon’s hobbies include anything outdoors, such as hunting, fishing, riding ATVs, and back in Georgia, working in chicken houses, farming and gardening, along with going to Cow Sales. Brandon loved his family and had a true heart of gold. You couldn’t have met a nicer guy than him.

Services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 12 at the Chapel of Crisp Funeral Home at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Charles Wolfe Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be: Dalton Maney, Dudley Lequire, Jose Santoyo, Kevin Watty, Donald Wolfe Jr., and Kirsh Bird.