National Park Service and Federal Highway Administration work towards expedited repair of US441/Newfound Gap Road 

GATLINBURG, Tenn.— The National Park Service (NPS) and Federal Highway Administration (FWHA) continue to work towards emergency repairs for US441/Newfound Gap Road following the Aug. 1 washout and landslide. The agencies plan to award a contract in August and expect that construction will be complete in early October.

Representatives from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and Sevier County (the Cities of Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Sevierville and the Sevier County Government) visited the landslide site on Friday, Aug. 8 with Great Smoky Mountains National Park leadership to learn more about the road damage and next steps.

Late on Aug. 1, the park responded to reports of a road washout and landslide event on Newfound Gap Road between mile marker 12 and 13 on the Tennessee side of the park (south of Alum Cave trailhead). That evening, the area around Walker Camp Prong experienced over two inches of rain in just two hours, leading to the swollen creek that undermined a section of the roadway. The affected area spans approximately 125 feet and has significantly undercut nearly the entire width of the southbound lane.

On the morning of Aug. 2, NPS and FWHA engineers visited the slide and immediately began project scoping. Both agencies are quickly working to complete the required steps of the design, permitting and contracting processes for construction.

The NPS reopened US441/Newfound Gap Road on the North Carolina side of the park from Oconaluftee to Newfound Gap on Aug. 3. Many visitors have taken advantage of the partial reopening which allows access to Newfound Gap Overlook, Kuwohi and other points of interest. Visitors are reminded to follow detour and closure signs for their own safety.

Planning to visit the park? Visitors may need to adjust their travel plans due to the closure of US441/Newfound Gap Road between Sugarlands and Newfound Gap. However, there is still plenty to explore and enjoy in the Smokies. On the Tennessee side of the park, consider exploring areas like Cosby and Greenbrier for hiking, or take in the scenic views from Foothills Parkway.

Parking areas at popular trailheads may be especially busy while US441/Newfound Gap Road is partially closed. Consider taking a shuttle to your destination: https://go.nps.gov/GRSMShuttles