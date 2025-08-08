Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) candidate questionnaire (Question #1)

The Cherokee One Feather issued four questions to candidates for Dinilawigi (Tribal Council). Over the next four weeks, candidate responses will be published.

Question #1: In five years, what is your vision for municipal and business development?

Bucky Brown, Tutiyi/Tsalagi Gadugi (Snowbird/Cherokee County) candidate:

Over the next five years, I envision strategic municipal and business development that prioritizes infrastructure upgrades, job creation, and sustainable growth. We must invest in projects that support local entrepreneurs, expand broadband access, and improve public services. By fostering partnerships, streamlining regulations, and providing resources to small businesses, we can ensure that both our rural and urban communities thrive—creating a resilient economy grounded in self-sufficiency and community values.

Joey Owle, Wayohi (Wolftown) candidate:

The Cherokee economy is largely based on tourism and gaming. We are in an era where families seek not only the comfort of a campground in our mountains, but also attractions that reflect a 21st-century experience. To build a vibrant, robust local economy supported by both tourism and local spending, we must establish a stronger framework in which the tribal government more effectively administers and supports local businesses, potentially through an entity like a Tourism Development Authority, and we must also cultivate collaboration among local entrepreneurs, such as through a Chamber of Commerce. This vision can be advanced through tribal code refinement that more clearly defines our business zones, streamlines the process for citizens to start businesses, and prioritizes keeping local revenue circulating within our communities. In five years, I envision attractions and businesses that locals frequent, commercial areas integrated into our neighborhoods, not just confined to business districts, and improved access to the natural beauty of our local landscape.

Shannon Swimmer, Aniwodihi (Painttown) candidate:

In five years, my vision for municipal and business development for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians is rooted in balance: preserving who we are while growing opportunities for where we’re going.

We have unmatched natural resources – our mountains, rivers, trails, and culture – that surrounding towns like Bryson City and Gatlinburg have leveraged into thriving outdoor economies. We need to do the same, but in our own way: culturally grounded, community-focused, and tribally owned. I envision expanded recreational infrastructure—like river access, guided outdoor experiences, eco-tourism, and trail systems—that attract visitors while also creating good-paying jobs for our people.

On the business development side, I believe in investing in businesses that tribal members can see, touch, and benefit from daily. That means support for small, local entrepreneurs through tribal programs, incubators, and access to affordable commercial space. It also means focusing future investments on transparent ventures that create long-term stability and direct benefits—like housing, broadband, elder care, and workforce development.

Municipally, we need clean, walkable communities with strong water, sewer, and transportation infrastructure that supports both residents and growth. I want to see more community-owned spaces—like farmers markets, co-op retail, and youth/elder centers—designed by us, for us.

Ultimately, our economic future shouldn’t feel like it’s happening to us, it should feel like it’s being built by us. That’s the kind of development I will support.

Venita K. Wolfe, Kolanvyi (Big Cove) candidate:

Our tribal government is its own governing authority, designed to address the unique needs and concerns of our communities, enrolled members, and visitors to the Qualla Boundary.

My vision for our EBCI municipal and business development involves the creation of zoning regulations, land use planning, and improved public safety. Municipal development and improvements directly influence our business development and sustainability.

Zoning codes are fundamental to effective land-use management. As we have recently witnessed the protest of the commercial development, a meat processing facility, in a residential neighborhood without the input of the community and residents directly impacted.

Zoning codes are essential to protect residential and agricultural land while allowing for commercial development. This is important for maintaining the livability of our property, implementing stricter zoning regulations is the foundation of sustainable growth.

We, as tribal stakeholders, have the right to information about every land purchase, including the purchase price, location, proposed use, plan of development, and cost of development. As stated in the July 10 Tribal Council meeting, the tribe “owns all kinds of land…we have plenty of land.” My vision includes a comprehensive audit of land purchases, the purpose for the purchase, and explanation of why the land has not been used or developed. We have a housing crisis, policies that support the development of affordable housing are critical.

Improving public safety is multifaceted. 1) Road maintenance and preventative maintenance help reduce long-term costs, extend the lifespan of existing infrastructure, and enhance the safety of pedestrians. We have roads that are crumbling and filled with potholes, one example is the downtown area that is in despair. 2) Installation of solar powered crosswalk warning light systems throughout the boundary; lives are endangered by drivers that do not respect the existing crosswalks. Crosswalks need to be repainted and maintained throughout the boundary; the crosswalks in front of the casino are prime examples of how all crosswalks should appear. 3) Additional sidewalks and repairing existing sidewalks would enhance the walkability of our communities while enhancing safety for everyone. We have crumbling sidewalks that are a safety hazard and a legal liability. 4) Installation of solar-powered blue light phone systems would enhance personal safety and allow quicker emergency communication and response.

Business development and sustainability will benefit from defined commercial zoning codes and regulations. By regulating the type and density of development, zoning codes limit unchecked expansion and protect residential and vulnerable areas. Land use planning is critical for business development by identifying and designating specific areas for development while preserving agricultural, residential, and cultural historic sites. Providing enhanced safety measures will improve our quality of life and keep our visitors and business partners safe in our community.

Effective policies require the input of our communities. Effective policies will improve our lives while supporting local businesses. Everything that I have proposed is within our reach, we need to be initiative-taking rather than reactive.

Glenn Bradley, Wayohi (Wolftown) candidate:

In five years, I would like to see the EBCI be completely self-sustaining even with the other competitive casinos we have seen being built around us, as this is our main revenue stream. I would like to see the EBCI diversify income sources. I would hope that we could continue to be self-sustaining by utilizing all of our resources and be very smart in how we spend money by ensuring we strictly adhere to the rules within the Fiscal Management Policy, more specifically the Procurement section, and make good investments. I would take the Wolftown and Big Y Communities’ suggestions/opinions into consideration in every decision that is before the Tribal Council for consideration to support this goal. Tribal Council needs to be financially smart in every decision that is made to ensure that it supports the overall goal while ensuring our people are taken care of while ensuring their needs are met.

Boyd Owle, Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) candidate:

On the municipal side, I see us building up the kind of infrastructure that makes life better for our people, while staying true to what makes Cherokee so special. This means we need to create zoning and make use of vacant buildings and open areas.

Zoning helps to ensure buildings and businesses support tourism and fit with the look and feel of Cherokee, while staying true to who we are. Zoning can help preserve scenic views and ensure that new and existing developments fit within the overall look and values of our community. It is a tool to guide responsible growth, keeping our town welcoming and enjoyable for both residents and visitors.

We have several vacant buildings and open spaces that could be transformed into assets for the community. For example, unused facilities could become indoor gardens, youth activity spaces, additional wellness centers, hands-on workshops for traditional crafts like basketry, pottery, or beadwork or places that bring elders and youth together through cultural programs. Open areas could be developed into green spaces and cultural parks. These spaces could feature native plants, storytelling areas, cultural events, and open-air markets offering crafts, foods, produce, live demonstrations, clothing, and other locally made products. Parks could serve as places for relaxation, education, and community gatherings while also giving visitors a meaningful connection to Cherokee heritage.

On the business side, I want to see us thrive with tribally owned enterprises and Native entrepreneurs leading the way. We’ve got incredible talent and cultural richness that can fuel growth in tourism, agriculture, technology, and the arts. That could mean more Cherokee-owned shops selling handmade crafts and beadwork, more food trucks serving traditional meals, or farms growing native plants used for medicine and cooking. At the same time, we can support businesses that meet modern tourist demands like shops with Cherokee-inspired branding, guided outdoor experiences, lodging with cultural touches, or art studios led by young tribal members. The goal is to create a mix of tradition and fresh ideas that reflect who we are while helping our businesses succeed in a competitive tourism market.

Supporting small business development through easier access to funding, mentorship, and permitting is a key part of making that happen. We also need to make sure we are investing enough in workforce development through training, apprenticeships, and education that prepare our people for careers in growing industries. We want our community members to have the skills and support they need to succeed.

Cherokee is a place where visitors come not just for gaming, but to experience authentic Cherokee handmade crafts, traditional foods, and cultural events and entertainment. Investing in our own people and businesses means we keep economic growth here in the Qualla Boundary, which strengthens our well-being and sovereignty.

Bill Taylor, Aniwodihi (Painttown) candidate:

Shiyo (Hello). Over the next five years, my vision for municipal and business development for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians is rooted in sustainability, cultural preservation, and economic diversification. I believe we must take a strategic, forward-looking approach that strengthens our sovereignty, empowers our people, and safeguards our natural resources.

Municipally, I will advocate for smart infrastructure investments that enhance the quality of life for our citizens—including improved housing, residential community built upon mental health services, providing infrastructure and access to all lands purchased for housing, broadband access, and continuing to expand our healthcare services both physically and mentally. These foundational upgrades will support not only residential needs but also create a solid framework for future economic growth.

On the business development front, I envision a diversified economy that reduces our reliance on gaming revenue while capitalizing on our unique cultural, geographic, and intellectual assets. This includes supporting small business incubators, expanding into industries such as healthcare, outdoor recreation, Retail and downtown development, and green technology, and investing in tribal-owned enterprises that provide long-term employment opportunities for our people.

It is also critical that we create a more business-friendly environment on tribal lands by streamlining access to funds and providing financial and business advice, strengthening workforce development programs, and building strategic partnerships with regional, state, and national stakeholders.

Above all, my vision is to ensure that economic progress is guided by our 7 Cherokee Core Values—protecting our land, honoring our heritage, and uplifting every member of our community. With the right leadership and collective commitment, we can build a future that is both prosperous and deeply rooted in who we are as Cherokee People.

Shennelle Feather, Elawodi (Yellowhill) candidate:

In five years, a strong and realistic vision for municipal and business development in Cherokee, N.C. and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) could be built, based on community desire, around economic diversification, cultural preservation, and infrastructure modernization — while ensuring that growth benefits both residents and the long-term sovereignty of the Tribe. Building a resilient, self-sustaining economy rooted in our cultural heritage, driven by innovation, and inclusive of all generations of our community.

I envision a vibrant Cherokee where:

Small businesses thrive alongside tribal enterprises, empowered by access to capital, training, and strategic partnerships.

Downtown and gateway corridors are revitalized with mixed-use development, EBCI owned shops/businesses, green spaces, and culturally inspired design.

Tourism is diversified beyond seasonal visitation to include eco-tourism, authentic cultural heritage experiences, cultural education, and year-round events that honor Cherokee people, traditions and stories.

Expanded Tourism Beyond Gaming; family friendly restaurants and attractions, bringing the community dollar back to the community.

Workforce development is strong and future-ready, in areas of need, with robust apprenticeship and training programs in trades, technology, healthcare, and entrepreneurship that provide meaningful careers for tribal members.

Infrastructure is modern and sustainable, with broadband expansion, green building initiatives, reliable utilities, and improved transportation networks that serve both residents and visitors.

Sovereign business initiatives and inter-tribal commerce growth, strengthening economic independence and ensuring wealth is reinvested within our community.

Housing, healthcare, and community services are accessible and aligned with the growth of our population and economy.

Cherokee should and will be recognized as a national model for how tribal nations can lead with cultural integrity, economic strength, and community wellness at the heart of development. We have always been innovative, forward thinking, principled people. Let’s get back to that!

Michael Stamper, Aniwodihi (Painttown) candidate:

In five years, my vision is that downtown Cherokee begins to show signs of sustainable business practices that allow for each business to prosper with each other. This is a vision that requires every lessor to meet with tribal government so we can agree on a vision and plan for how we want our town to look. It is then the responsibility of our tribal officials to bring our relationships with businesses to the table to create opportunities for these lessors. After a plan is agreed upon, we can then look at the feasibility of this plan by estimating a cost for what it would take to make this vision a reality. If each lessor needs assistance with the financial portion, then those opportunities should be made available through an allocation for business development loans.

There has been several discussions involving zoning and a possible chamber of commerce that would be separate from tribal government. While these are good options, these have not been put into motion thus far. If we can begin to create individual inspiration from each lessor, then we can make this vision a reality and we can do so by going down a path that can be viewed as “the path of least resistance”.

Patrick Lambert, Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) candidate:

In five years, my vision for municipal and business development for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) is rooted in a principle I’ve long believed in: we must invest in ourselves first.

When I ran for Principal Chief, many of you may remember a vision I introduced called “Jump Start Cherokee.” That vision hasn’t changed — in fact, it’s more urgent now than ever.

Before we can talk about attracting new businesses or expanding economic opportunities, we must first address the core: our infrastructure. A town without adequate infrastructure cannot support sustainable growth or a healthy business environment. That means:

Building, expanding and repairing sidewalks for accessibility and walkability

Installing better street lighting for safety and aesthetics

Redoing the roads through town to support tourism, local travel and especially pedestrian traffic.

Requiring business frontage improvements to meet a common visual and safety code

Creating a riverwalk through our downtown and historic areas to honor our heritage while promoting foot traffic and commercial engagement

Encouraging business diversity through targeted incentives — from cafés & sidewalk dining to specialty stores, not just more souvenir shops.

During my brief time in office, we had already begun taking steps toward these goals. Unfortunately, that work was cut short — but the need is still there, and so is the vision.

It’s time to refocus.

We’ve spent far too much money in the past eight years on questionable investments — bankrupt businesses, dilapidated trailer parks, housing factories, and far-off resorts that don’t serve our people. These decisions haven’t just drained our resources; they’ve distracted us from what matters most: building a thriving economy right here in Cherokee.

I believe our future lies in reinvesting locally — not in speculative ventures across the country or overseas. We need to create real, lasting opportunity for our own people by building up our own town, our own infrastructure, and our own economy.

By doing this, in five years I envision a Cherokee where:

Our downtown is vibrant, walkable, and filled with local businesses

Our infrastructure supports both tourism and local life

Our people have more jobs, more choices, and more pride in our community

Our economic decisions reflect sovereignty, sustainability, and self-respect.

We must rebuild smart, rebuild local, and rebuild together. That’s my vision — and I’m ready to get to work. Let’s Go!

Jeff Thompson, Aniwodihi (Painttown) candidate:

On the municipal side, I feel that the Tribe has made great strides in upgrading our infrastructure. Tribal Construction Program is in the process of upgrading water, sewer, and road systems, that can support both our residents and future growth. I envision well-planned housing developments that are affordable and accessible, coupled with enhanced emergency services, public resources, enhanced elder services, and community facilities. Technology upgrades, including expanded broadband access across all communities, will ensure our members are connected, not only for convenience but also for the economic impact of providing affordable services that are no longer outsourced but provided by the EBCI.

On the business side, I envision diversifying beyond gaming by fostering tribally owned enterprises in tourism, cultural preservation, agriculture, and small manufacturing. This includes support for our local entrepreneurs, so they can build successful, locally rooted businesses that keep revenue circulating within the Tribe. Strategic partnerships with our entity LLC’s while keeping EBCI ownership and control will also expand job opportunities for our members. Throughout this campaign I have heard from the people the concerns of the Tribe’s economic development. I have witnessed an uptick in tourism but feel that adding venues such as a trampoline and water park would not only create revenue but would also give our youth somewhere to spend their energy.

My ultimate goal is a balanced approach: responsible growth that respects our culture and environment, while providing sustainable income streams for future generations. We must build not just for today, but for future generations. We need, to the best of our ability, to try and understand all the ramifications of our actions, to try to understand what will happen down the road because of our choices. We need to try and see the unseen.

Lavita Hill, Kolanvyi (Big Cove) candidate:

Siyo! My name is Lavita Hill. I am running for a Tribal Council seat for the Kolanvyi/Toledvyi communities. In this week’s commentary, we are discussing what I envision for our Tribe’s municipal and business development within the next five years. There are several businesses here on the Boundary that enhance our aesthetics and support our culture. There are thriving businesses that accommodate the needs of our visitors with food, lodging, and entertainment. And I believe the cultural district has done an incredible job with cultural education, but those businesses are long overdue for an upgrade, and the one thing that makes us unique is hardly celebrated here in our hometown.

Our Tribe has gained significant wealth over the last 25 years but it’s not evident in the aesthetics of Cherokee. There is a lack of safe places for our people to gather, poor sidewalk conditions, poor lighting in most areas, unsafe parking areas downtown and virtually zero recreational/green space. For impactful economic growth, I want to focus on our culture.

I want to highlight native artists. I want to plan for and develop a true native art market for our people that not only showcases their art, it also is a place of belonging, learning, teaching, and fellowship. Highlighting culture changes signage, storefronts, and marketability. Focusing on our authentic culture also diminishes selling fake native crafts or stereotypical native toys. It would also call for removing signage that perpetuates the stereotypical Indian. Since we are Cherokee and some visitors pass through here once, what they see should be a reflection our authentic culture.

This past week I had the pleasure of attending the Unto These Hills 75th Anniversary Gala. It was outdoor seating while enjoying a contemporary take on traditional food. The scenery was outstanding! Being outside, observing the mountains – that get taken for granted – was good for the soul. I see the mountains every day and yet I couldn’t help but sit still and enjoy the views. Not only do we as a tribe have our culture to offer, but we also live in the most beautiful area. I know the Cherokee Historical Association and the Museum of the Cherokee People both have big ideas to revamp our important cultural attractions, and I will do everything I can to support their endeavors. The entire time I worked on restoring Kuwohi with Mary Crowe, we focused on cultural education. Our goal was to educate others on who we are, our history, and our importance is today’s society. Today’s cultural attractions aim to do the same and need Tribal government support.

Through our tribal government, I want to encourage more focus on language revitalization. I am proud of the NKA and everything they have been able to accomplish. NKA stops at grade 6 though. There have been a lot of roadblocks for making a NKA high school. Our Cherokee Central Schools do a nice job with their Cherokee language program. They have the privilege of teaching all students grade K – 8. But even they are limited by class time. In recent years, there have been new adult language programs that are treated like part-time jobs. Right here is where I see a huge impact and improvement to protecting our language! The problem is, though, the job pays minimally, without regular job benefits. Nonetheless, speakers are developed! To me, this is a top-notch program. We need to get this program access to a livable wage and basic employee benefits. Investing more in language preservation and our true cultural practices is minimal to the cost of losing these things if we aren’t focusing on their protections.

There are a lot of areas to address. Council terms are limited to two years. I want to work on Cultural preservation and language revitalization right away. I believe focusing here will begin to sway all other programs and offerings, including bringing back more of our Gadugi spirit. If we chose to care more for our land again and honor this space, the aesthetics and atmosphere will change too.