Dinilawigi approves legislation giving green light to new Bingo operation

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The old Cherokee Tribal Bingo closed in 2020 due to COVID-19, and it was never re-opened. A new Bingo operation is in the works, and Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) passed legislation during its regular session on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025 that gives the green light for it to become reality.

Dinilawigi passed Res. No. 521 (2025), submitted by the TBE (Tribal Bingo Enterprise) Board of Advisors, by a unanimous vote on Thursday.

That legislation states in part, “TBE is authorized to construct a Class II gaming facility with related amenities on Parcel 342, Upper Cherokee Community Parcel, Cherokee, North Carolina”.

It further states, “…in conjunction with the construction of said Class II gaming facility, TBE is authorized to secure and execute a loan agreement or to use funds available under the Class III loan agreement in an amount not to exceed $35,000,000.”

Dinilawigi previously approved legislation regarding the site. It passed Res. No. 415 (2025), submitted by EBCI Attorney General Michael McConnell, on Feb. 6, 2025 by a 11-0 (Dinilawigi Chairperson Mike Parker was absent). That resolution states, “…the Tribe hereby grants to the Tribal Bingo Enterprise (TBE) the right to possess, occupy, use, raze, and build anew, Upper Cherokee Parcel No. 342, containing 1.60 acres, more or less, and all the improvements thereon”.

That legislation states the property is at 1897 Tsali Blvd. in Cherokee, N.C. and is the former location of Above and Beyond Home Décor (aka Above and Beyond Home Furnishings).

Dinilawigi authorized the TBE to do its due diligence on this project with the passage of Res. No. 207 (2024) on June 6, 2024 by a vote of 11-0 {Tutiyi/Tsalagi Gadugi (Snowbird/Cherokee County) Rep. Adam Wachacha was absent}.

That legislation states, “…the Tribal Bingo Enterprise is authorized and directed to perform the necessary due diligence to determine the steps necessary and the costs associated with bringing back Bingo to Cherokee and other tribal trust lands for the enjoyment of the community and the public”.

The TBE Board of Advisors includes the following EBCI tribal members: Tommy Lambert, Skooter McCoy, Angela Martin, Michelle Sneed, and Larry Blythe.