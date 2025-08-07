OBITUARY: Winston Carl Wolfe Welch

Winston Carl Wolfe Welch, of the Big Cove Community, passed from this earth on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. Winston lived with mental health struggles that, while invisible, were a heavy burden. His suffering has ended, and he is lovingly being laid to rest by his family and friends. Winston’s presence will be forever missed. He lived his life close to family in Cherokee, N.C., and McGrath, Alaska.

His fun-loving personality made him a joy, and he will be held in the hearts of many. Winston was at home anywhere and made friends wherever he went. His life was filled with wonderful experiences such as fishing in the ocean, moose hunting with his Dad, bear-watching for his berry-pickin’ Mom, Linda and Dave, and eating Eva’s homemade double fudge brownies. He loved jokes and joking around with everyone. Winston was also a talented chef, with cooking being his greatest passion. His handmade tortillas and refried beans were the bomb! He had a curiosity about everything. He loved to collect Hotwheels, pipes and tobacco, and antiques with interesting stories. Winston’s youth was marred by many painful surgeries due to neurofibromatosis, but Winston said he was having a childhood filled with the love of his life, Sarah Strickland, and kittens Yuki and Suki. They enjoyed driving in the mountains, picnicking, swimming, arts and crafts, gaming, and each other’s company.

Winston was preceded in death by his special grandmothers, Grandma Geraldine Walkingstick and Little Grandma in Tucky, Marion McClellan; grandfathers, Johnny Welch and J.T. McClellan; and uncles, Carl Welch and Jonathan Porter.

Winston’s surviving family, so important to his identity, are his father, Kevin Welch and mother, Sarah McClellan-Welch; sister, Eva Welch; fiancée, Sarah Strickland; aunts, Betty Maney, Mary Thompson, Grace Lauver, Carlene Welch, Billie Jo Rich, Mimi Porter, Holly McClellan, Brigitte McClellan; uncles, John Welch, Landon McClellan, and Robert Lauver; and special family, Emma and Nate Hensley and Linda and David Shelborne.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9 in the Chapel of Long House, with burial following at Welch Cemetery at the top of Galamore Road. Pallbearers will be friends and family.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements