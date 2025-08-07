Dinilawigi approves resolutions seeking land into trust

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) approved five resolutions during its regular session on Thursday, Aug. 7 that seek to take multiple tracts of property into trust for the Tribe. The five pieces of legislation were approved unanimously as a consent agenda.

Each resolution was submitted by Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks. Prior to passage, Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) Rep. Jim Owle made an amendment to add Taline Ugvwiyu (Vice Chief) Alan B. Ensley and Dinilawigi as submitters in addition to Ugvwiyuhi Hicks. That amendment was also approved unanimously.

Each of the resolutions states in the whereas section of the legislation, “The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians is a federally recognized Indian tribal nation having governmental jurisdiction over its lands that are held in trust by the United States of America for the benefit of the Tribe, and the Cherokee Tribal Council is the legislative body of the Tribe and is authorized and empowered under Section 16 and Section 23 of the Tribe’s Charter and Governing Document, and Cherokee Code 47B-1, to direct the management and control of all real property belonging to the Tribe, meaning all real property held by the Tribe or by the United States for the benefit of the Tribe.”

The five resolutions approve for the Tribe to make requests to the U.S. Secretary of the Interior to take various tracts of land into trust:

Each resolution further stated, “The Principal Chief is hereby authorized to submit the necessary fee to trust application and supporting documents to the U.S. Secretary of the Interior to have the property described in this resolution placed into trust with the United States for the benefit of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, and the Principal Chief is hereby authorized to execute all necessary documents including deed(s) to transfer the property described herein to the United States in trust for the benefit of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.”