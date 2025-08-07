Cherokee woman charged for inflicting serious bodily injury on a child in Indian Country

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Shawnenna Caroline Roland, 39, of Cherokee, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, is facing federal charges for child abuse, child neglect, and assault in Indian country, announced Russ Ferguson, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

James C. Barnacle, Jr., Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Charlotte Division, and Chief Carla Neadeau of the Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD), join U.S. Attorney Ferguson in making the announcement.

According to allegations in the three-count bill of indictment, Roland intentionally assaulted a minor child resulting in serious bodily injury, including permanent and protracted loss and impairment of the child’s mental and emotional function. The Indictment further alleges that Roland showed reckless disregard for human life through a willful act and grossly negligent omission in the care of the child, resulting in serious bodily injury.

Roland is in tribal custody awaiting transfer to the custody of the United States Marshals Service. The charges against her are merely allegations and she is presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

U.S. Attorney Ferguson thanked the FBI and the Cherokee Indian Police Department for their investigation of the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex M. Scott of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Asheville is prosecuting the case.