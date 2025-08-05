This Week in Native News

Compiled by Brooklyn Brown

One Feather Reporter

Potawatomi leaders establish Bodéwadmi Confederation

Leaders of the twelve Potawatomi tribal nations formally established the Bodéwadmi Confederation of Tribal Nations by signing articles of confederation at the 2025 Potawatomi Gathering at Gun Lake Casino Resort in Wayland, MI last week.

Seneca Nation purchases professional lacrosse team

The Rochester Knighthawks, a professional lacrosse team in Rochester, NY, announced that the franchise was purchased by the Seneca Nation Aug. 5, ensuring that the franchise will remain in Rochester.

The Indigenous Journalists Association’s Indigenous Media Conference is happening next week

The Indigenous Journalists Association (IJA) is hosting the Indigenous Media Conference in Albuquerque, NM, Aug. 13 through Aug. 15. The opening night reception will take place at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.

