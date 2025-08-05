OBITUARY: R. Leo James

R. Leo James, 86, of Whittier, N.C., passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Born Nov. 11, 1938, in West Palm Beach, Fla., to Rollie and Sarah James, Leo’s childhood was marked by hardship and hope. Growing up in modest circumstances, he foraged for discarded produce from the local grocer. He didn’t own a new pair of shoes until after high school – yet never lost his optimism, grit, resilience, and faith to carry him through. Even then, those qualities shone through. He embodied determination and pride – whether playing high school football or singing in both the school and church choruses. In 1956, he even graced the cover of the Florida Future Farmers of America magazine.

After graduating from high school, Leo enlisted in the Florida Air National Guard, a commitment that opened doors to higher education. He attended the University of Florida and, to help pay tuition, sold Wear-Ever pots and pans door-to-door – a job that led him to meet the love of his life, Sandra Faye Dunlap. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Jacksonville University and a master’s in music from Florida State University. A passionate musician at heart, Leo often dreamed of one day bringing his voice to Broadway’s stages.

Faith and education were the twin cornerstones of Leo’s life. A devoted member and former Minister of Music at Sylva First Baptist Church, he shared his gift for song both within the sanctuary and throughout the wider community. While teaching in Jackson County, he founded the choral program at Sylva-Webster High School. During an eight-year tenure on the Jackson County School Board, he championed the creation of Smoky Mountain High School. He remained a tireless advocate for academic excellence and the arts. He then extended his vision to higher education by serving on the Board of Trustees at Mars Hill College and on the Board of Directors of Southwestern Community College, shaping opportunities for generations to come.

Entrepreneurship was another pillar of Leo’s life. For over 55 years, his visionary business acumen helped shape Cherokee’s local economy. Alongside Sandra, he operated multiple businesses on the Qualla Boundary – including the Dairy Queen, the Pizza Inn, and many others – creating steady employment and opportunity for countless families. Through these ventures, Leo not only built thriving enterprises but also deepened community bonds and mentored young people entering the workforce.

Leo developed a lifelong love of traveling to Hawaii and, in his later years, delighted in wintering in Arizona – yet his heart always remained in the Great Smoky Mountains. At his home of 50 years, one of his favorite pastimes was tenderly tending his summer tomato plants. He was an avid traveler, loved mystery novels, was an enthusiastic Florida State football fan, and was a natural storyteller who never met a stranger – always ready with a warm greeting or an encouraging word.

Leo is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Sandra; his sons, Rollie (Beth) and Christopher (Piret); and seven cherished grandchildren, Hannah, Samantha, Ethan, Jargo, Emma, Tristan, and Allegra. He also leaves behind three sisters – Sallie Watson, Rachael Parrish (Larry), and Eleanor Echols (Renza) – and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepfather Barney Collier, and his sister Esther Collier

His family takes comfort in the promise of Scripture:

“ ‘Well done, my good and faithful servant…’ ” —Matthew 25:21

“It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.” 1 Corinthians 13:7

A service celebrating Leo’s life will be held on Friday, Aug. 15; visitation at 11 a.m., service to follow, at Sylva First Baptist Church, with Rev. Ed Beddingfield and Rev. Joe Yelton presiding.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to: Qualla Volunteer Fire Department P.O. Box 303 Whittier, NC 28789

He was a steadfast mentor, a loving father, and a cherished friend whose wisdom, kindness, and unwavering support touched countless lives. Leo’s legacy of faith, family, resilience, and community stewardship will continue to inspire all who knew him and remain a guiding light for generations to come.

Until we meet again, may his example guide our hearts and light our way.

An online registry is available at www.appalachianfuneralservices.com