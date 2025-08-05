OBITUARY: Harold George

Harold George, a cherished member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians passed away on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, at the age of 71. Born on Sept. 20, 1953, in Cherokee, N.C., Harold led a life filled with love, laughter.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Elaine Pazol-George; his children, Chadwick “Smoky” George, Heather Singleton, Karla Brookshire, and Channing George all of Cherokee; four step-sons, Mark, Mel, Cary, and Todd Pazol; 17 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. His legacy lives on through his aunt, Betty-Lee George; siblings, Ruby, Carol, and Peggy George, and a wide network of relatives including brothers-in-law, Bill and Brian Waldroup, and sisters-in-law Aneva Turtle-Hagberg, Debbie Waldroup-Chiltoskie, and Jennifer Waldroup-Garafola and numerous nieces and nephews; and best friends, Eddie Kanott, Bud Smith, Omer Buchanan, and John D. Long

Harold was a skilled carpenter, dedicated to providing quality housing through his work with Qualla Housing. Beyond his professional life, he was an avid guitar player and singer, sharing his talent as a member of Bethabara Baptist Church and partaking in the Bethabara Quartet. A proud sportsman, he shone as a standout player for the Cherokee Basketball Team in the 1970s under coach Doyce Cannon and continued his passion on the Men’s League basketball team, The Leftovers, at the Qualla Civic Center, coached by Buddy Waldroup. Sundays were special for Harold as he spent time playing basketball with family at Uncle Johnny and Aunt Bessie Long’s home in DeWitt Owle Holler, creating cherished memories that will be remembered for generations.

Harold’s warmth and infectious spirit will be celebrated on Friday, Aug. 8 starting with a family viewing at 12:15 p.m., followed by a public visitation at Crisp Funeral Home at 1 p.m. A heartfelt funeral service will take place at Crisp Funeral Home at 2 p.m., Pastor Evan Brown will officiate. Following the services, his remains will be cremated, with disposition scheduled for Aug. 8 at 4 p.m. in Bryson City, N.C. Left behind are countless friends and family members who will carry forward his love for music, sports, and family gatherings, ensuring that Harold’s vibrant spirit continues to shine bright in their hearts.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Columbus George, Juanita “Speedy” Sheehan-George; his daughter, Amanda George; his son-in-law, Brandon Singleton; a brother, Billy-Ray George; a nephew, Jim Miller; and a niece, Kathy “Rimp” Conseen.