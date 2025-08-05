LETTER TO THE EDITOR: LGBTQ should have equal rights in EBCI

This is an EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) Election Year. Please do not vote for any candidate just because its someone you know or because they waved at you once at Food Lion. Remember, most of these Council members voted against our ᏄᏓᎴ ᎠᏓᎾᏙ (different spirit LGBTQ) rights! Remember also, most of them will vote against recognizing our marriages and basic rights granted to other citizens of our tribe again when given the chance. Traditionally, we Aniyvwiya did not ostracize, politicize, judge, nor demean our members. Nor did we, in any way, deny any member of our nation any rights given to any other member simply for being LGBTQ. ᏂᎦᏓ ᎠᏂᏴᏫᏯ ᎤᏐᏱ! All Aniyvwiya (that’s us) are the same!

I do read our histories and old documents and I will tell you this, I have never read in any document where it said marriage was denied to LGBTQ persons. I have not read that we treated them any differently. As a matter of fact, there are traditional marriage ceremonies for same sex couples. As Aniyvwiya we are not 2 spirit – we are nudale adanto – and it is said that we see things from both sides, male and female; whereas, others can only see it from the sides of their respective sexes. We are a bridge between the two sexes, being able to show them the view from the other side and help bring about understanding.

If you do not agree with how we live our lives that is fine. We do not ask anyone for their approval for being ourselves. We simply ask that you keep your religious beliefs out of it when you vote on Aniyvwiya rights. Remember that we are, first and foremost, members of this tribe as well as your constituents! The way we live our lives is not a crime, it is not a reason to deny anyone equal rights, and it is not open for examination or judgement. We bleed the same color, many of us have served in the armed forces, we have the same feelings, we feel love just like everyone else, some of us have children too. We don’t have extra toes, we don’t hate any of you and no, you can’t become gay by associating with us. We are not contagious.

Nobody, not one LGBTQ person should be unable to get married on the Rez nor be unable to have their marriages recognized. We shouldn’t be unable to take care of our partner’s last wishes or be denied survivors benefits given to everyone else. No Aniyvwiya should be denied any rights given to any other one. There are precious few of us, and we don’t need to divide ourselves.

Everyone has someone in their family who identifies LGBTQ whether you know it or not. Please do not vote against us this year. For those of you who are out and those who are not, watch who you vote for. Remember that we are all Kituwah, we are all equal, we are all one people! Stand together as one, do not discriminate!

Jordan Oocumma

EBCI Tribal member from Wayohi (Wolftown) currently residing in Franklin, N.C.