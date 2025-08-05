CCS School Board meeting unveils official school logo

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The School Board of Cherokee Central Schools (CCS) met on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in the Central Office Board Room. The meeting was called to order at 4:45 p.m. by Chairperson Jennifer Thompson.

Members and staff present included Jennifer Thompson, chairperson and Elawodi (Yellowhill) rep.; Tara Reed-Cooper, co-vice chairperson and Widagalinidisgv (Big Y) rep.; Micah Swimmer, Aniwodihi (Painttown) rep.; Kristina Hyatt, Kolanvyi (Big Cove) rep.; Melanie Lambert, co-vice chairperson and Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) rep.; Roberta Toineeta, Wayohi (Wolftown) rep.; Dr. Beverly Payne, assistant superintendent; Consuela Girty, superintendent; and Heather Driver, interim human resources director.

Michael Stamper, Tribal Council representative; and Diane Driver, executive administrative assistant, had an excused absence.

Matthew Martens, CCS community affairs coordinator, presented “Graphic Standards: A Graphic Style Manual for Brand Integrity and Cohesion,” created in July by AllTribe Advertising. The style guide includes the official Cherokee “C” for CCS that will only be distributed throughout the school system. The logo will not be permitted for commercial use by outside entities. Other variations of the iconic Cherokee “C” can be used for commercial use, but the logo enclosed in the style guide is exclusive to CCS. The official logo is pictured on the new score board for the Cherokee High School football team.

The consent agenda was approved with a motion by Lambert, seconded by Toineeta.

The following resolutions were approved from the consent agenda:

26-031 [Name withheld by the School Board] is approved as the CHS Full-time Custodian for this school year.

26-032 [Name withheld by the School Board] is approved as the Special Education Teacher Assistant for the Cherokee Elementary School.

The meeting adjourned at 5:11 p.m. with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Swimmer.

The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 18 in the Central Office Board Room at 4:45 p.m.