US441/Newfound Gap Road closed until further notice due to road damage

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – US441/Newfound Gap Road in Great Smoky Mountains National Park is closed until further notice due to road damage.

Late on Friday, Aug. 1, the park responded to reports of a landslide event on Newfound Gap Road between mile marker 12 and 13 on the Tennessee side of the park (south of Alum Cave trailhead). Heavy rainfall caused Walker Camp Prong to swell and undermine part of the roadway.

The National Park Service, in collaboration with the Federal Highway Administration, is currently assessing the structural integrity of the damaged section of the roadway. The affected area spans approximately 100 feet and has significantly undercut nearly the entire width of the southbound lane.

Travelers planning to travel between North Carolina and Tennessee are advised to use Interstate 40 as an alternative route.

The park is preparing for a partial road reopening on the North Carolina side of the park from Oconaluftee to Newfound Gap, early next week. This partial reopening will allow visitors to access Kuwohi from the North Carolina side of the park.