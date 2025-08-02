Chief Report for June 2025

Submitted by the Office of Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks

June was a month of continued progress, service, and reflection. From honoring our history and strengthening our government relationships to celebrating the hard work of our youth and public servants, we stayed focused on building up our Tribe together.

On June 2, we sent off the 2025 Remember the Removal Riders as they began their journey to retrace the path of our ancestors. This was a commitment to understanding our history and honoring those who walked before us. Later in the month, I had the privilege of welcoming them in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, alongside Tribal leadership. Congratulations to Jamy Queen, Daryl Martin, Freida Saylor, TW Saunooke, Mary Caley, and Nathaniel Cummings-Lambert. Your dedication represents the very best of who we are.

We also welcomed our 2025 Summer Interns into the workforce. Vice Chief Ensley and I had the opportunity to meet these young professionals, who are now working across various departments, including the Executive Office, Tribal Education, and Facilities. These internships are part of our long-term investment in preparing the next generation to step into leadership roles and serve their community with purpose.

On June 11, the newly renovated Yellowhill Community Building officially reopened to the public. It was great to see our community members gathering again in a space that holds so much history and significance for so many.

Father’s Day gave us the opportunity to recognize the important role our fathers and father figures play in the lives of our children. We thanked all the men who stepped up, whether by blood or by bond, to lead, support, and guide the next generation.

We also recognized World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, continuing to bring attention to the importance of protecting our Elders. Our traditions teach us to respect our Elders and listen to their wisdom, and we must ensure they live with dignity and safety.

One of the most impactful events in June was a free toy and goods giveaway made possible through collaboration between EBCI Veterans Services, PHHS, Toys for Tots, the Christian Appalachian Project, and Good360. Thank you to USO and Gerard Ball for organizing the event. More than 1,500 children and 750 families received items, showing the power of partnerships when focused on serving our people.

I visited both the soccer and lacrosse camps hosted by the EBCI Recreation Department. Each camp welcomed over 70 kids, a strong turnout that reflects growing interest and talent in Cherokee youth sports.

We issued a proclamation for Juneteenth, recognizing the end of slavery in the United States. This was a reminder of how far this country has come and how far we still have to go in the pursuit of justice and equality for all.

June included valuable meetings with leadership from the Cherokee Nation and the United Keetoowah Band. As the three federally recognized Cherokee tribes, we remain committed to maintaining strong government-to-government relationships and working together on shared priorities.

I was honored to attend the 14th Annual Cherokee Indian Hospital Gala. The funds raised from this event directly support the Cherokee County Clinic, demonstrating our commitment to strengthening the healthcare system for the future.

We also showed our support at the Mountain High School Summer Jam, where three student teams proudly represented Cherokee Central Schools. The event welcomed 40 teams to Cherokee for three days of competitive basketball.

During our Quarterly Managers Meeting, we reviewed current priorities and discussed strategies to strengthen operations across all departments. These meetings are critical for aligning our budgetary planning with the real needs of our enrolled members.

A Town Hall Meeting was held to update our community on the Tribe’s financial standing, departments, and upcoming initiatives. It’s essential that our people stay informed and have the opportunity to ask questions and voice their concerns.

Later in the month, we welcomed representatives from the VA and SAMHSA to the Council House. These federal programs are essential in helping our veterans access mental health, housing, and support services. No veteran in our community should ever feel alone or forgotten.

One of the more moving moments this month came during a visit to the Language Speakers Building. Students from the Cherokee Language Master Apprentice Program and Dadiwonisi Program sang songs in our language to first-language speakers. That’s what language preservation looks like: intergenerational connection and pride.

We also celebrated a significant milestone: our Public Health and Human Services Division has achieved national accreditation. Only six other tribal nations in the country hold this distinction. This reflects our team’s hard work and commitment to delivering high-quality, culturally grounded care.

Lastly, I addressed the arrest of Swain County Sheriff Curtis Cochran, who was charged with multiple felonies, including assault on a female and sexual battery. Our administration continues to follow developments in this case and remains committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our enrolled members.

As we move into the second half of the year, I remain confident in the direction we are headed. There’s still more work to do, but we’re seeing real momentum in infrastructure, health, education, and financial growth. Our focus remains steady, and our mission remains the same: to serve our people with transparency, responsibility, and a heart for the community.