THE GOOD STUFF: Katelynn Ledford-McCoy keeps running and inspiring

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Katelynn Ledford-McCoy is a light and source of inspiration in the Cherokee community. She was recently chosen to be on the Native Women Run (NWR) team for the Chicago Marathon set for Sunday, Oct. 12.

Katelynn, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, will be joined on the NWR team by Bronwyn Smith, Navajo Nation; Iko’tsimiskimaki Beck, Little Shell Chippewa/Blackfeet Nation; and Elizabeth “Liz” Anderson, Tulalip Tribes.

NWR said in a statement, “As always, these selections are made collectively by the NWR leadership team. It’s never easy – there are so many deserving individuals. We remain committed to making thoughtful choices that reflect our values, celebrate our community, and uplift Native women in meaningful ways. We are honored to return and represent Native Women Run on this major stage. Our community is our strength – made up of our families, our ancestors, and our personal goals as Native women.”

After she completed The Georgia Jewel, a 100-mile trail race, in 2023, I interviewed Katelynn on the experience. During that interview, she gave me a quote that should be on posters.

“I love to do things that will challenge me,” she said. “I used to be so afraid to even attempt things because I was so afraid of failure, but now I can embrace the journey, even if I fail.”

Let’s re-read that last portion again, “I can embrace the journey, even if I fail.”

It’s important for everyone to take that lesson to heart.

Be like Katelynn. Go out and try things. If you fail, it is ok. Have fun trying.

Four years ago, I interviewed Katelynn as she was training for an Ironman triathlon event in Tennessee. She noted, “Step into the person you are. Step into your purpose. I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t my purpose to be who I am.”

She always strives to be a positive force and noted, “I want to inspire people. I want to lift them up. When people look at me, I want them to think ‘I know if I go around her I’m going to feel the positivity coming from her’ and just have a good energy. That way, they can start believing in themselves too and think ‘I’m not just trying out here in life, I’m doing it’.”

Katelynn is the co-founder (with her husband, Kallup McCoy II) and executive director of RezHOPE whose mission is “to empower those struggling with addiction and mental health issues by providing a safe and support environment where they can receive the resources and skills they need to achieve long-term recovery”.

Last March, RezHOPE opened the Gadugi House in Tsisqwohi (Birdtown). My colleague, Brooklyn Brown, covered that event and quoted Katelynn as saying, “Gadugi is coming together, helping one another whenever no one else is there, no matter the circumstance, no matter the situation.”

No matter the circumstance – whether it be grassroots community organizing or running a 100-mile race – you can bet that Katelynn Ledford-McCoy will be there doing her best to succeed because she’s unafraid to fail. Be like Katelynn.