OBITUARY: Chanice Taylor

Chanice Taylor, age 32, passed away on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Asheville, N.C. Chanice “Mac a doo” Taylor was born on April 28, 1993, in Sylva, N.C., to Robert Taylor and Debbie Taylor. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, BIG Granny Webster and Jack Walker; a cousin, Beverly “Maxx” Walker; and her best friend, Devin Rathbone.

A graduate of Cherokee High School in 2007, Chanice began her career as a cashier and worked for 18 years. She was known for her humor and her love of animals.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her “fur baby,” Cy Taylor; her paternal grandmother, Dolly Taylor; her siblings, Joshua Taylor (Destinie), Alverta Henson, Charlie Arch (Kimberly) , and Jimmy Arch (Sonya); and her nieces, Harper Taylor and Kendra Arch.

Chanice had notable interests in Fortnite, TikTok, and Facebook. She was also a fan of horror movies. Her favorite days were Halloween and Christmas. A memorable moment was obtaining her driver’s license at the age of 27. She will be dearly missed. GVGEYU

The service for Chanice Taylor will be held on Thursday, Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Wolfetown Community Building.